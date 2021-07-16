The number of people hospitalized in Carroll County for COVID-19 increased again over the past week, as the county remains on a state watch list.
Meanwhile, the number of people in the county who are fully vaccinated against the illness remains less than 30%.
According to data released Thursday by the Tanner Health System, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have increased since the previous week.
The health system reported that seven people were being treated at its Carrollton medical center as of July 15. That is one less person than the previous week’s report, but the latest report also shows that there were six patients at Tanner Medical Center / Villa Rica and three admissions at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen.
Last week, there was only one patient at the Villa Rica facility and no patients at Higgins.
Altogether, the three hospitals were treating 16 patients this week compared to nine patients last week. There have been no hospitalizations in the past two weeks at Tanner’s East Alabama facility in Wedowee.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 7,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county, according to figures from the state Department of Health.
There have been 132 confirmed deaths in the county since that time, a number that has not changed in recent days and which is one more since the Times-Georgian last reported on local COVID-19 deaths on May 13.
The DPH also reports that 114 additional deaths are designated as “probable deaths” related to COVID-19.
For the second consecutive week, the state agency listed Carroll County as an “emerging county of interest.” Such counties have had a more than 5% increase in infections during the most recent week.
Neighboring counties that share the designation are Troup, Coweta, and Fulton. Neither Haralson nor Heard counties are on the list.
Vaccinations in Carroll County remain at 30% of the population who have received at least one of the two-shot vaccines, according to DPH. The number of people who are fully vaccinated is reported at 28%
Last week, the health department reported that 65,896 doses of vaccine had been administered in the county. As of Friday, that number stood at 66,574, a difference of 678, or an average of about 97 new vaccinations over the past seven days.
