As of Friday, the Haralson County School District has a total of 110 students and six staff members in quarantine after two weeks of school starting.
The school district made an announcement Thursday afternoon on their Facebook page, stating that students will be required to wear masks while on Haralson County school buses, starting Tuesday, Aug. 17.
According to Haralson County Superintendent Jerry Bell, this will be the first step in trying to mitigate the spread of COVID in the school systems.
Bell told the Times-Georgian on Friday that the district will continue to monitor the situation closely, and make adjustments when need be.
“We have started with the buses,” said Bell. “If we see a decrease in the number of cases then we will continue to require masks on buses, but will not exceed beyond that.
“However, if the numbers continue to increase, then we will go full out — requiring masks on the buses and inside the buildings for all faculty, staff, and students.”
When the school year started, the Haralson County School District did not have a mask mandate put into place due to Bell wanting to start off the school year as “normal” as possible, he said.
According to Bell, virtual learning is not as beneficial as in-person, because often times there are obstacles that hinder teaching, such as internet access and shelter.
In Haralson County’s opening plan for this school year, school officials announced that the wearing of masks would be strongly encouraged, but not required.
The reason the school officials chose to not require mask in the schools was due to the implementation of new protocols that would help to offset a lot of students being gathered at once.
Some of the new protocols consists of students receiving pre-packaged, grab-and-go breakfasts at strategically located stations. In addition, students have been required to eat inside the classrooms, and not the lunch room.
However, with the recent incline in COVID cases, the school district had to make adjustments to their policies in order to ensure that students will continue to have in-person instruction, while being safe at the same time.
“Wearing masks while in closed spaces with large groups has proven to reduce the transmission of COVID and other contagious illness,” the school district said in the Facebook post.
Although Bell and his staff are trying to provide a safe environment for the students, many of the Haralson county parents have expressed discontent with the county’s decision in the comment section of the Facebook post that was posted on Thursday.
In the comments, a majority of the parents are saying that they should have the decision to decide whether or not their children should wear a mask while on the school bus.
However, not following the policy will only hurt the parents and the students.
“I don’t think it will be an issue with the students complying with the policy because we have great students that follow the rules,” said Bell. “But, if they don’t have on a mask, they will not be able to get on the school bus.”
When interviewed by the Times-Georgian on Friday, Bell went even furthering saying that he only cares about what takes place in his school district, not others.
“I don’t really care about what politicians have to say, or what the government thinks is best,” said Bell. “I only care about what takes place in Haralson County, and I think what we are doing now is best for our county.”
Haralson County School District is not the only school district that has current positive cases. According to the Carroll County School Systems website, it shows that the county schools currently have a total of 24 positive cases with students and a total of 12 positive cases with the staff.
On the other hand, the Carrollton City School System has a total of 39 positive cases with the students, with 88 students being quarantined for possible exposure.
In addition, the city school has a total of 8 positive cases with the staff, with one staff member being quarantined for possible exposure.
For that reason, the city school has decided to maintain their mask mandate that was issued by Superintendent Mark Albertus on July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.