Carroll County has seen a decrease in the number of those hospitalized at Tanner Health System due to COVID-19 as well as a decrease in the countywide 7-day moving average number of cases.
The Georgia Department of Public Health tracks COVID-19 data for county residents, including data for a “seven-day moving average,” which is an average number of cases for the past seven calendar days.
Since the pandemic entered Carroll County in February, this average was at its highest in mid-July, when the largest single-day record was also set.
The largest number of single-day cases recorded in the county remains 79, which was recorded on July 10, according to date of onset data from DPH.
Even with that number factored in, the seven-day average reported on July 15 reached a height of 47.6, and the number has since been on the decrease, according to date of onset data from DPH.
In total, DPH is reporting that as of Aug. 7, there have been 1,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — of which 360 occurred within the last two weeks — as well as 129 total hospitalizations and 49 total deaths among Carroll County residents since the pandemic began.
Statewide, DPH shows that Georgia’s highest moving average was July 11; since then, the moving average began to decrease.
Data reported by DPH has a 14-day lag, meaning that data reported in the last two weeks in incomplete and could increase. The 14-day lag is between today and July 25.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Aug. 6, there was a 13.93% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests. This is a decrease from last week’s report, which had a 14.51% positive rate.
There have been 16,190 tests performed at the health system in the course of the pandemic, with 2,230 positive test results and 181 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 21 patients had been hospitalized for COVID-19, out of 181 total licensed beds, or 11.6% of all beds, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton. By comparison, there were 36 hospitalizations at the Carrollton facility last week.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Aug. 6, nine patients of 145 total licensed beds, which is also a decrease from last week’s 20 patients.
Both Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Aug. 6.
