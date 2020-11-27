The number of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County continues to increase, while the seven-day average of new cases reported in the state increased 32.9%.
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, the statewide seven-day average of new cases reported has increased by 32.9%. This is higher than the previous week’s increase of 22.7% for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.
Carroll County is one of many Georgia counties that increased by at least 5% of COVID-19 cases from the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, compared to the prior week. Other west Georgia counties in this category include Haralson, Paulding, Floyd, Bartow, Douglas, Cowera, Heard, and Troup counties.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms also increased by at least 5%, however visits decreased by at least 5% for visits from individuals with influenza-like illness symptoms.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 4,070 cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 27. Of these cases, there have been 82 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia DPH also provides weekly updates on COVID-19. In the update for the weeks of Nov. 7 to Nov. 20, Carroll County was still on the list of counties with high transmission indicators, for the fifth week in a row. Other counties on this list include Haralson, Polk, Paulding, Heard, and Troup counties.
To be listed, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 369 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Nov. 20. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 15.3%.
As of Friday, localized COVID-19 numbers for K-12 schools and Tanner Health System had not been updated during the holiday week.
At WGTC, as of Nov. 25, six of the 6,444 students enrolled had a current, positive test and two of the 615 employees had a current, positive test.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Nov. 25, 20 students and seven employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.
