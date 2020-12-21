With two COVID-19 vaccines having been approved by the FDA, Carroll County has yet to receive any of the doses.
A two-dose vaccine from the manufacturer Pfizerr-BioNTech was given an Emergency Use Authorization from the Federal Drug Administration. Shortly after, a second vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna also received its EUA.
Despite that taking place over one week ago, Carroll County has not received any of its expected shipments.
Tanner Health System announced on Friday that it had ordered enough doses of the vaccine to administer to its staff for their first round of vaccinations, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that the vaccine to be reserved for these healthcare workers comes.
As Carroll County waits for the vaccine, out of Tanner Health System’s 366 total licensed beds, 54 have COVID-19-confirmed admissions, accounting for 14.8% of all total inpatient beds system-wide.
Since the pandemic began, Tanner officials have confirmed that it is common for some hospitals in its health system to function at over 100% capacity
The Georgia Department of Public Health will be instrumental in the distribution of the vaccine. However, officials at District Four, which covers Carroll and surrounding counties, have confirmed that the vaccine has not yet arrived.
On Monday, DPH launched a dashboard that tracks the number of providers enrolled to give vaccines, allocations and shipments from vaccine manufacturers, and vaccines administered, however this data is for statewide numbers and does not include county specific information.
Also announced on Monday was that DPH is anticipating a second allocation of 60,000 Pfizer vaccine doses this week, with 20,000 doses that will be set aside for long-term care facilities, specifically skilled nursing facilities.
DPH has developed a multi-phase rollout plan, with the state currently being in Phase One, or “Limited COVID-19 Vaccine Availability.”
This includes vaccinating those in healthcare settings, essential workers and people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
Tanner Health System confirmed its first priority is vaccinating healthcare workers and staff and residents of nursing homes are also slated to be the first to receive the doses.
Next in line for later doses include other essential workers, such as first responders, educators, utility workers, food and agriculture workers and others.
So far, Georgia has only received vaccine allocations and shipments from Pfizer. There has been no update on allocations and shipments from Moderna.
