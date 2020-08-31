Carroll County Schools have shared the first COVID-19 weekly update after students returned to the classroom on Aug. 24.
The county announced on Monday that there had been 23 confirmed cases of the virus, and 140 suspected cases throughout the entire school system in the first week of classes, according to data as of Aug. 28.
Of the 14,759 students, 14 have contracted the virus and 123 may have it, along with nine staff members who have positively confirmed cases and 17 employees with possible cases.
The report notes that this represents less than 1% of the school system’s students and employees.
The report is a weekly snapshot of COVID-19 cases in the Carroll County School System. County School officials said the number of cases in each school will not be shared to protect the privacy and confidentiality of students and staff.
Bremen City Schools, which started class on Aug. 5, offers a similar weekly update that also shares the numbers of each school, direct exposure, negative test results, pending test results, possible exposure to a family with symptoms, and amount of quarantined classrooms, as well as additional notes to provide more detail.
According to the Bremen school district’s weekly report data from Aug. 21, four students and two employees have tested positive. It also stated two students are experiencing virus-like symptoms and 47 students have had direct exposure to the virus. It noted that most direct exposures are occurring in the home.
Bremen schools only require masks to be worn when people are within six feet of each other and inside.
Carroll County schools began classes for in-person and virtual learning on Aug. 24.
Prior to the first day of school, school officials said there had been 15 confirmed cases of the virus, and 23 suspected cases at Bowdon Elementary School, since pre-planning began Aug. 3. School officials also said there had been five confirmed cases overall at other facilities within the 23-school district.
The first day of school for students had originally been scheduled for Aug. 4, but the county board of education delayed the 2020-21 school year to Aug. 10. But in late July, the BOE voted once again to push back the start date of school for in-person and virtual learning until Aug. 24 and decided to allow a phased in-person school experience for students until then, if they desire.
So far, of the families who opted into the virtual learning program, 19% of the student body have applied for the program.
From Aug. 10-21, faculty and some students had undergone a “soft opening” approach, whereby staff prepared for the school year and students who were willing were phased into in-person school experience.
Carroll County students and employees are not required to wear masks on campus. Carrollton City Schools, University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all mandate masks.
“We have worked with the Department of Health for months. We anticipate that there are things we need to be prepared for,” county School Superintendent Scott Cowart said earlier in August. “Our planning, to this point, has worked for us. It has allowed us to be able to deal with a situation quickly and how to communicate it with staff.”
