Students around Carroll County are gearing up to return to school after an extra-long summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carroll County School System begins classes across its five clusters on Monday, Aug. 24. The start date was pushed back twice due to safety concerns over the virus, but those who have chosen to return to the classroom will do so with added safety measures.
While masks will not be required, there will be temperature checks, social distancing, and an online option, all with student safety in mind.
Starting Aug. 31, there will be an addition to the “resource” tab on the school district’s website. This addition will be a weekly update on the number of positive cases within the school system, which is home to over 15,00 students.
The updates will provide overall numbers across the 23-school district and will not provide a breakdown of these numbers, according to school officials.
Bowdon Elementary School had recently been shut down briefly due to 15 confirmed cases of the virus among staff. As of Aug. 17, there were also five other confirmed cases at other facilities within the school district.
School officials required all BES staff to work remotely through Friday. The staff who were not quarantined can return, however, those who were affected are unable to return without a doctor’s notice.
Aug. 24 was always planned to be the start of school, with the possibility of an online return if needed. With that Monday start date, students will not see any of their scheduled breaks affected.
There are still a little over two weeks to go for Carrollton City Schools, however, which has pushed their start date to Sept. 8, a move which will affect the students’ break schedule.
At least five football players and one of their siblings at the city schools reported COVID-19 positive tests back in mid-July. When students return in September, they will be required to wear masks.
In surrounding areas, schools have also begun to open. Haralson County School District had its students return to class on Aug. 11 and Bremen City SchoolS has had 13 days of class in session, after a start date of Aug. 5.
In the Bremen City Schools, there are now four positive cases among students and two among employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.