An eighth grader at Central Middle School earned first place Friday in the Carroll County School system’s District Spelling Bee.
After 11 rounds of competition, Isabella Jackson took first place by correctly spelling the word “maimed.”
The competition featured one student from every county elementary school and middle school and was held at theÍ Carroll County Performing Arts Center.
By winning first place in the District Spelling Bee, Jackson is eligible to compete in the Georgia Association of Educators Region Spelling Bee, which will be on Feb. 27 in Atlanta.
London Williams, a fifth-grade student from Central Elementary School, earned the second-place title.
Jackson and Williams competed against 15 other school spelling bee winners and one alternate in the competition.
“We are very proud of all of this year’s Spelling Bee contestants and their commitment to academic excellence,” Jennifer Shirley, Director of Elementary Education and District Spelling Bee Coordinator said. “We congratulate Isabella and wish her all the best at the next level of competition.”
Other students
who competed
- Kierston Long representing Bay Springs Middle School
- Devin Gaines representing Bowdon Elementary School
- Naomi Chambers representing Bowdon Middle School
- Charlie Hudson representing Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School
- Gavin Phillips representing Ithica Elementary School
- Jordin Bellatoni representing Mt. Zion Elementary School
- Hannah Green representing Mt. Zion Middle School
- Connor Basant representing Providence Elementary School
- James Studdard representing Roopville Elementary School
- Conner Williams representing Sand Hill Elementary School
- Maybelline Deleon-Cabrera representing Sharp Creek Elementary School
- Calum Green representing Temple Elementary School
- Ethan Basant representing Temple Middle School
- Charlotte Hopkins representing Villa Rica Elementary School
- Eza Miahnahri representing Villa Rica Middle School
- Veronica Raymond representing Whitesburg Elementary School
