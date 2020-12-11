Carroll County School System announced Friday that it will be transitioning to distance learning for the remainder of the Fall semester.
Due to an abundance of caution over rising COVID cases, school officials said, they have decided to transition to distance learning starting on Monday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 18.
However, Carrollton City Schools announced on Friday that they had no plans to move to distance learning and would remain in an in-person teaching mode.
“Carroll County School System continues to monitor community data regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases in our area, and we have listened to feedback from our staff members,” the school officials said in an announcement posted on the schools’ Facebook page.
Dec. 18 is also the last day of classes for students before their Christmas break. The next semester is slated to begin on Jan. 5.
Extracurricular activities for schools and events at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center will continue as previously scheduled, the school system said, with limited crowd sizes, social distancing, and enhanced safety protocols.
Students with internet access will need to access Google Classroom for more information about live instruction schedules and student assignments.
Parking areas in nine of the schools will have Wi-Fi access for Carroll County students, including: Bowdon High; Central Elementary; College & Career Academy South; Mt. Zion High; Roopville Elementary; Sharp Creek Elementary; Temple High School; Villa Rica Elementary; and Whitesburg Elementary.
The school system will communicate information on Monday School Nutrition’s meal program for next week.
The school system’s weekly update of COVID-19 cases in the system currently has information as of Dec. 4. The Times-Georgian requested updated case totals, however officials at the district said those numbers will be released on Monday by noon.
Within the last two weeks, 482 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county and since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 4,554 cases of COVID-19 and 90 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
DPH has also listed Carroll County as a county with high transmission indicators, a list the county has been on for several weeks.
To be listed, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Dec. 10, there was a 15.41% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests. A total of 20% of the total inpatient beds in the health system were for COVID-19 confirmed admissions.
The health system also reported that 42 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 23.4% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, 29 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 20%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has three of its 25 licensed beds, or 12%, and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give weekly updates on the virus.
In their Dec. 4 report, county school officials said that out of the 15,051 students enrolled, 42 students had a positive COVID-19 test and there were 527 with possible exposure or symptomatic.
For the 1,868 employees, 14 have had a positive test 21 had possible exposure or were symptomatic.
At Carrollton City Schools, there were 10 students with a positive test out of the 5,422 students enrolled. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 91.
Of the 576 staff members, there were five employees who had a positive test. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was eight.
At WGTC, as of Dec. 9, three of the 6,436 students enrolled had a current, positive test and two of the 615 employees had a current, positive test.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Dec. 9, nine students and five employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.
