The Carroll County School System earned a district graduation rate of 93.37%, which is nearly 10% higher than the state’s average of 83.7%.
All five Carroll County high schools achieved graduation rates of more than 90% for the fourth consecutive year, according to the school system.
Mount Zion earned a spot at the top of the list with a rate of 96.7%. Bowdon followed with a 95.58%; Villa Rica earned a rate of 93.4%; Central earned a rate of 92.7%; and Temple earned a rate of 90.91%.
“These graduation rates are a direct reflection of the great work that is taking place throughout our district,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent. “We are very proud of our students, teachers, and school leaders for continuing their commitment to being premier.”
The district currently ranks second in Georgia for school systems with five or more high schools. The district is a leader in STEM education at all grade levels and is the only school system in Georgia that has two College and Career academy locations, each with an array of award-winning programs to prepare students for a post-secondary education, enlistment in military service or employed in the workforce, and engaged in the community.
Travis Thomas, director of High Schools and Assessments, said that achieving high graduation rates in all of their schools is evidence to both the district’s alignment and future-focused intentionality.
“It speaks to the commitment of our 24STRONG team,” said Thomas. “Our high schools offer many pathways for our students to be college and career ready and to prepare for a successful future.”
