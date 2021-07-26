The Carroll County School District started its two-day Teacher Induction Program on Monday to welcome and prepare the incoming group of teachers for the upcoming school year.
During the program, the district inducted 160 new teachers to join the current staff.
According to Christi Teal, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Student Services, almost half of the new hires are coming from another district and/ or out of retirement, while the other half are coming on as first-time teachers.
“There is just a conglomerate of different ways that they have arrived here,” said Teal.
Joanna Christopher, one of those new hires, has just come out of retirement. In the fall, Christopher will be teaching 10th and 12th grade English at Bowdon High School.
Christopher recently moved to Carrollton from Arizona to dive back into the teaching world. After serving as a substitute teacher almost every day last year, Christopher wants to get back to teaching full-time.
“I didn’t like retirement,” said Christopher. “I miss teaching, so I’m back at it. I subbed mainly at Central and Villa Rica high schools, and the staff was so friendly.
“I felt very supported, and I enjoyed the students. I’ve heard nothing but good things about Bowdon, so I’m excited to be there.”
The induction focused heavily on presenting the new staff with the school district’s vision of creating premier education for each student.
“We want to make sure that our vision is very clear,” said Superintendent Scott Cowart. “And it’s really simple, actually. Premier is very simple. It means that you are the best.
“People will look at you and go ‘wow’. Children want to be a part of something good too. They deserve to be a part of something special, and it’s our job to create that.”
Cowart emphasized the importance of the school district striving to be the best. In being the best, he said, each cluster of schools must work together in achieving and aligning goals for the students.
“When there is vertical alignment and schools are working together, we can do a better job in helping students transition,” said Cowart. “If we do it together, think of all the power that’s sitting in this room.
“If everyone is committed to the common direction, think of all the young people we could impact positively.”
To help the group better understand, Cowart used an analogy, saying that a collection of several sticks gathered in a bunch cannot be broken.
“If there is no collective help for a school, then that school is going to have to sink or swim,” said Cowart. “The issue is, there is power in collective action and common direction.
“We believe that everyone should be working in the same direction and every single child in our system no matter who they are, deserve the same opportunities for success. So that’s what we mean when we say 24 Strong.”
According to Cowart, the common direction he referred to was not only about teaching the students the core subjects, but to positively change lives.
“We are looking for people to change lives on a day to day basis,” said Cowart.
“We’re looking for people who lead by example,” Teal added. “We’re looking for people who can build relationships with our students and each other, we’re looking for people who embrace change, and lastly people who except ownership.”
Julia Lake, a former teacher in another district, will be embodying change within the next few weeks. Lake was an elementary teacher in Gwinnett County for seven years, and will be transitioning to a middle school teacher position.
Lake has been hired to serve at three of the middle schools in the area— Temple, Bay Springs, and Villa Rica. She will be teaching English to students who speak other languages.
“This will be my first time teaching middle school,” said Lake. “I am used to working with the little ones, so this will be an interesting journey for me.”
