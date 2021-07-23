County School District holds 9th Annual Safety Summit

Carroll County school safety teams and first responders met Friday to discuss safety measures in preparation for the upcoming school year.
The event was the county school district's 9th Annual Safety Summit, during which representatives from various agencies met to map out their responses for a variety of scenarios in which school students might be put at risk -- especially the threat of an active shooter.
“The Safety Summit provides us with a great opportunity to align our efforts through communication and collaboration to keep the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority,” said Terry Jones, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Support Services.
The summit was held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center. Last year due to the pandemic, the district decided to conduct the annual safety summit virtually. But this year, dozens of agencies met in person, which allowed the authorities to work together through real-life scenarios.
“We have a district-level safety team that is made up of people from our district offices, as well as emergency management, 911, and we meet on a regular basis to discuss safety and security of all of our schools,” said Jones. “And within this committee, each year we will meet and decide what our focus is for our next safety summit.”
Doing the summit, school administrators along with different law enforcement agencies reviewed different active shooter situations and worked in teams to figure out the best way to resolve each scenario.
“We had a situation that happened near Ithica Elementary School back in April, that involved an active shooter,” said Jones. “Though that particular situation did not involve our school because it happened before parents and students got to campus, we decided to make that our focus this year because if it had happened a little later, it could have been a mess."
Jones was referring to an April 12 incident in which three county law enforcement officers were shot while trying to capture two men. Two police officers were wounded and their assailant killed during a gunbattle off the grounds of Ithica Elementary.
While working through the different scenarios, each tabletop group had to address alternate school locations, re-unification sites, and how those would work with their plans.
“They get to sit and talk about their emergency operation plans through these tabletop exercises,” said Jones. “They are able to look at their plans in-depth to determine what’s working well, what’s not working well, and what adjustments we need to make to the plans.”
Michelle Moore, a Villa Rica police officer, noted how effective the summits are, for not only her but for each agency.
“When you are able to bring public safety together with school officials to sit down and talk about the ‘hey this could really happen to you school, and what would you do?’,” said Moore. “Us, as law enforcement, it helps the school be able to think outside of the box some because they don’t think as we do.
“So, I think it is a wonderful opportunity for both of us to sit down and discuss where some loopholes may be in their safety plans, and just work through different scenarios.”
Because of these summits, district officials say they have continued to upgrade, enhance, and modify plans, procedures, and equipment to ensure the safety of all.
“I think holding the summits is very powerful,” said Jones. “It gives our school safety team an opportunity to interact and communicate with local law enforcement and management.”
Since 2010, the district has invested more than $10 million for enhanced safety measures.
In just the past two years, many changes have occurred that provide students and staff with more resources and information to keep them safe if and when a threat is imminent.
A few of those changes since the summer of 2019 include the installation of a Centegix Crisis Alert System, Controlled access on all doors and entrances, updates to the cameras inside the schools and buses, as well as the Safe Schools Tip Reporting System, which is an anonymous notification system.
The district has also added two additional Resource Officers— one in the Bowdon cluster, and one in the Mt. Zion cluster. Now, there is a total of 12 resource officers across the district, with at least one in every cluster.
Tim Grizzard, Carroll County Safety Coordinator, works with each of these resource officers and their corresponding agencies.
Grizzard also works with the Georgia Emergency Management Association, to conduct Safety Audits on each campus once a year.
In return, this provides the district with valuable information that helps plan for future upgrades and changes to safety protocols and procedures.
As in past years, the district will continue to focus on school safety, which in turn will create a safe and supportive learning environment where students can thrive and grow.
“We appreciate the partnership we share with our local public health and safety agencies,” said Jones.
