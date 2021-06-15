The proposed operating budget for Carroll County school’s 2021-22 school year is $4.7 million more than last year’s.
The increase is attributed to a one-time grant from federal funds meant to address COVID-related costs to local school systems.
The proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year includes $144.1 million in projected revenues for the general fund, compared to last year’s fiscal year budget of $139.3 million in revenues.
The budget also includes an estimated $46.4 million in local property taxes. School officials have told the Times-Georgian that the board intends to maintain the current millage rate of 17.998 mills based on an expected increase in the local tax digest due to growth and increased property values.
“The BOE will discuss the millage rate after the Tax Commissioner’s office provides the tax digest,” said Assistant Superintendent of Finance Delene Strickland. “This discussion will be on the BOE agenda once the info becomes available.”
The county has budgeted a one-time $26.7 million grant from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), which serves to address the costs related to COVID-19, including providing safe in-person instruction, interventions addressing learning loss, support at-risk students and continuity of operations.
The budget for the next fiscal year calls for $96.2 million in instructional learning, compared to the $90.7 million spent last year, which is a difference of $5.6 million.
The new budget also calls for $11.7 million in school administration, which is $256,198 more than last year.
In the maintenance and operations department, the new budget calls for $14.2 million, which is a difference of $3.1 million.
Since many students have chosen to continue their learning virtually, the new budget calls for a decrease in transportation spending; $8.5 million, compared to last year’s budget of $10.7 million, which is a $2.3 million decrease.
During the board’s scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 17, the board members are expected to vote on the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.