Carroll County is less white and more racially diverse than it was 10 years ago and is skewing older, with the number of those 18 or younger barely moving over the past decade.
Data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the county’s population in 2020 increased 7.8% in the years since the 2010 census, placing it 21st among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of population.
The data also shows a much more ethnically diverse county than may have been previously known. One reason, a University of West Georgia professor said Friday, is because the census questionnaire that residents filled out last year allowed them to identify in multiple racial and ethnic categories.
The data is from the 2020 Census, a once-per-decade nose count of the country’s population which was released Thursday by the federal government. Mandated in the U.S. Constitution, the primary purpose of the census is to apportion congressional districts. States also use the data to draw legislative districts.
Later this fall, Georgia lawmakers will convene under the Gold Dome in Atlanta for the second time this year, in a special session to hammer out those lines. The process will be fraught with political drama as Republicans and Democrats wrangle over which parties will control those districts, possibly for the next decade.
But in the 230-year history of the census, its purpose has expanded greatly. Not only does it provide in-depth demographic data for county populations, it will also determine how much federal cash flows to local governments, an amount tied directly to where people live.
Census data determines the distribution of about $1.5 trillion of federal funding across state and local governments. The 2010 census provided $15.88 billion to Georgia based on a count of 9.6 million people statewide, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
The final self-response rate for those answering census questionnaires in Carroll County was 65.1%, according to the Georgia census website. That means more than a third of the county’s population was undercounted. But other counties also had undercounts, and Carroll County, in fact, was among those counties in Georgia with the highest self-response rates.
Thursday’s data shows a county that has grown 7.8% since 2010, jumping to 119,148 people. Those who are 18 years of age and older grew 10.4%, over the decade to become 76.4% of the population. But the number of children — those aged 18 or under — has barely moved since 2010. That year, kids numbered 28,124 in the county; last year’s count showed there were 28,152 — a percentage change of 0.1%.
The county has also changed ethnically, but this may be because the census questionnaires allowed respondents a greater range of ethnic identities than in previous decades.
“What you’re seeing to a certain extent there is the ability for people to self-identify as multiracial,” said J. Salvador Perlata, an associate professor of Political Science at UWG.
In the past, Perlata said, respondents were basically limited to identifying as Black or white. However, Hispanics, by example can self-identify as Black or white — or other multi-ethnic identities.
Because of the new choices of identity, Perlata said that the 2020 data may more show a truer picture of racial and ethnic groups in the county.
“It is a much more accurate way to portray that diversity,” he said. “And it doesn’t necessarily change what was there before; it just allows people to self identify in a much more complex way.”
The census data shows that the number of those in Carroll County who identify only as white decreased 1.2%. But the number of those who identified as white either alone or in combination with other races increased 4.8%.
Nevertheless, those who identify as white alone are the majority of the county’s population, at 69.3%.
Those who identify as either Black or African American alone constitute 18.6% of the population, an increase of 10% over the past decade. Those who identify as Hispanic or Latino represent 8%, but that number is 41% higher than in 2010.
Carroll County ranks 21st by population among other counties in the state, with Fayette County ranking above and Lowndes County (Valdosta) ranking just below.
Among other west Georgia counties Haralson, with a population of 29,919, ranks at number 61 and Douglas (144,237) at 18. Heard county is the only regional county to report a loss in population (422) and ranked at 117 among the 159 counties.
Among the wealth of information about the 2020 census provided on the census.gov website is the fact that there are 238.7 people per square mile scattered among Carroll County’s 502 square miles.
The data also shows that there are 92.6 housing units per square mile in the county. The figures also report that the 46,239 housing units in the county are only 3.7% more than were available in 2010. Of those units, 91.2% are occupied.
