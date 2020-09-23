County and city officials have used millions in federal funding this year to make up losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Altogether, Carroll County and her cities have been allocated $6.4 million in CARES Act funding since the pandemic began in March.
On March 27, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide resources to governments, businesses, and individuals in combating the spread of the coronavirus.
The CARES Act provides financial aid to state and local governments through the Coronavirus Relief Fund. This $150 billion fund was established by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
From that fund, the state received $4.1 billion, which has been distributed across her counties and cities.
A letter from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dated June 29 said that up to 45% of Georgia’s funding could be transferred to local governments if necessary expenditures were made due to the public health emergency.
That means that the maximum funding that local governments could share was approximately $1.8 billion. Five governments with populations over 500,000 received direct allocations, leaving approximately $1.23 billion remaining.
Payments from the relief fund could only be used to cover expenses that are necessary due to the public health emergency, and which were not accounted for in the budget approved as of March 27 and have been incurred this year between March 1 and Dec. 30.
For example, FEMA allows government officials to use this funding for personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID testing, overtime for staff working in direct response to the pandemic or cleaning supplies.
A detailed breakdown of how these funds have been used by each city and county government can be found on the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget website at www. opb.georgia.gov/CARESact.
Carroll County received approximately $3.8 million, county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said on Tuesday. This funding was used to reimburse the county for COVID-19 related items and expenses, including public safety payroll costs related to responding to the coronavirus.
Between April-July, Carroll County officials have been reporting their Sheriff and Fire Rescue expenses twice a month to the state planning and budget office. Meanwhile, Carrollton’s last report to the office was on Aug. 10, according to the website.
Meanwhile, Carrollton Finance Director Jim Triplett said in an email on Wednesday the city has received $1.4 million. These funds were also used for the reimbursement of police and fire salaries and benefits during the grant period.
He added that, under the guidance of the grant, all police and firefighters are considered as first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Villa Rica officials have been approved for $840,000 to be used for payroll expenses for public safety employees between March 3 and Aug. 20. This does not include administrative positions, command staff, or detectives.
Temple had $250,000 in police department payroll expenses, according to the Office of Planning and Budget report.
Bowdon police officer salaries amounted to $109,930 between March 8 and Aug. 8, according to data from the Office of Planning and Budget.
In Whitesburg, $31,965 was used for the city’s public safety payroll expenses between March and July.
Roopville city officials transferred their allocation of $11,988 to the county. The county provides most of this city’s services, including public safety.
For this grant, county officials submitted the city’s fire department numbers, resulting in $9,740 in salary costs and $2,537 in benefits. That means the city spent $290 more than the grant amount.
These amounts are based on population as provided by the CARES Act, which directs the U.S. Treasury to use U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019.
