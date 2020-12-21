County officials sworn in during courthouse ceremony

Eighteen Carroll County elected officials were sworn into office on Dec. 18 during a ceremony conducted at the Historic Carroll County Courthouse.
The ceremony was conducted in the chambers of the county Board of Commissioners. Father Gaurav Shroff from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church provided the invocation, after which Minister of Music/Administrator Bryant Turner from Roopville Road Baptist Church -- who also serves as Chairman of the Carroll County School Board -- sang for the group, who followed COVID-19 safety protocols.
The ceremony began when State Court Judge Erica Tisinger was sworn into office by Superior Court Judge John Simpson. Tisinger is the first woman to serve as judge over the county state court. Tisinger then swore in Probate Judge Edie Haney, who then swore in the remaining elected officials, all of who were elected without opposition during the Nov. 3 general election.
Judge Simpson.
Alton P. Johnson, Magistrate Judge.
Terry E. Langley, Sheriff.
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan.
County Commissioner Montrell McClendon, District 1.
County Commissioner Tommy Lee, District 3.
County Commissioner Ernest Reynolds, District 5.
Alan Lee, Clerk of Superior Court.
Vickie Bearden, Tax Commissioner.
Rebecca “Becky” Jackson, Solicitor General.
Keith Hancock, Coroner.
Michael Crawford, County Surveyor.
Four members of the Carroll County Board of Education were also sworn in:
Board Member Bernice Brooks, District 1.
Board Member Kerry Miller, District 3.
Board Member Clayton Kierbow, District 4.
Board Member Bart Cater, District 6.
