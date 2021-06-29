Since county property owners began receiving letters from the Board of Assessors in May, the appraisal staff has been fielding questions.
The letters are the property owners’ annual notices of assessments, letting them know whether their property has changed in value since last year. It is the first stage in a complicated process by which property taxes are assessed, and although it is an annual process, even longtime property owners can find it all a bit puzzling.
“We understand that the notice may be a little confusing and misleading,” said Carroll County Tax Commissioner, Vickie Bearden. “We have received many questions related to taxes.”
The assessments are how the county calculates the tax digest, which is the total taxable value of all the properties — real and personal properties, mobile homes, timber, and heavy-duty equipment. The values help taxing jurisdictions determine the millage rate, or the tax rate, each property owner pays.
That tax rate varies every year, so it becomes a real pocketbook issue for many property owners. Adding to their anxiety is the fact that the county has 12 taxing jurisdictions — the county, the cities, and the school boards — each of which sets its own millage rate. Ultimately, how much tax they pay depends on where they live.
Bearden told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that setting the millage rate is a complex process. When a taxing jurisdiction sets its millage rate, they do so by determining their operating needs for the current year, she said.
Property taxes are an important component of the budgets set by the county, cities, and school boards. They are not those authorities’ sole source of revenue, but they pay for a good bit of the operational costs of city and county government, including police and fire departments.
The county Board of Assessors is responsible for determining the fair market value of each property in the county. That is, what the property owner might expect if they sold their property. Whatever that number is, whether it is $100,000 or higher, the county only taxes 40% of that value. In other words, a $100,000 house has a taxable value of $40,000. If the property owner qualifies for various exemptions offered by the county, the taxable value may be lower.
Property owners may agree or disagree with how the property has been assessed and can appeal the new value with the assessor’s board. Property owners will not receive a bill until the appeal is resolved.
But the taxing agencies, which have their own fiscal years, usually cannot wait for that appeals process to end. Bearden explained that preliminary tax digest numbers were sent to the tax jurisdictions on June 15, starting the clock for each authority to follow a state-required process of advertising public hearings on their millage rates and then adopting those rates.
A millage rate is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.
Property values may go up, and so the tax digest could increase from year to year. When the tax digest increases, local taxing bodies are required to compute a millage rate that would have generated the same tax revenue as the tax digest of the previous year. That rate, called a rollback rate, can then be considered by the taxing bodies. Once the millage rates are set, they are sent to Bearden so that she can get the total millage rate for each city and county.
According to Bearden, each property owner in Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Mt. Zion, Temple, and Whitesburg sets their own tax rate, as well as the county.
“Roopville [residents] pay as if they live in the county,” said Bearden. “If someone lives in the county they pay county and county school taxes.”
“Everyone pays the school taxes unless they are over 65, claiming homestead exemption on the property, and has applied for the 65 tax exemption,” said Bearden.
Bearden said there are multiple exemptions that can be applied for, which she says are better explained on the tax assessor’s website.
There is the homestead exemption, the school tax exemption for anyone that is over 65, 100% disabled veterans exemption, un-remarried surviving spouse of U.S. service members killed in action, un-remarried surviving spouse of a firefighter or peace officer killed in the line of duty, as well as several others.
Other exemptions are local float exemption (which is automatically applied for those who claim homestead), conservation, and forest land. Conservation and forest land exemptions are for properties with acreage.
