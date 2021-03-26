A Carroll County man was arrested Thursday morning by Carrollton Police and charged with drug trafficking.
Police said Brandon Martez Almon was arrested when officers executed a search warrant at his Hog Liver Road residence at 9:30 a.m. He was charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and willful obstruction of law officers.
According to a release issued by the department, officers with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) unit found a loaded weapon in the house when officers searched it. Officers said they believe Almon had the weapon in his hand and dropped it while attempted to flee through the back door of the house.
Also found in the house, police said, were 12 grams of suspected heroin, currency, a digital scale, a blender with suspected heroin residue, what officers described as cutting agents, and packaging material. More cash was found in another part of the house, police said.
The report states that Almon was questioned by officers, but alleges that he refused to give any information regarding the items found by police.
As of Friday afternoon, Almon remained at the Carroll County Jail and no bond had been set.
