Carroll County will likely pay more for property insurance next year based on proposals reviewed Wednesday by members of the Board of Commissioners.
The presentation of premium proposals for insurance and risk management was one of the primary reasons for a called meeting of the commissioners, who are working on the budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan and five commissioners heard representatives of the county’s insurance broker, Marsh & McLennan (locally known as Smith-Lanier and Company) as they went over two proposals that they recommended for consideration from among the six that were provided.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Company’s proposal estimate of $847,468 was only $259 less than that of Argonaut Insurance’s total of $847,727. The largest coverage areas of the total premium included automobile liability ($370,646 covering 383 units/48 trailers), property ($138,252 covering 54 properties), and general liability ($105,618).
Insurance coverage for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 is $795,000.
According to Newton Jennings, executive vice president of Marsh & McLennan, a rate increase of as much as 20-30% over the current fiscal year’s insurance premium was expected as recently as three months ago, based on market analysis and other factors at the time. However, the final proposal amounted to only a 6% jump in premium costs for the coming fiscal year.
“We’re very thankful for the commissioners, county attorneys, and department heads in helping us to be able to get many county employees involved in some training in our marketing process so we were able to soften that rate increase to 6%,” said Jennings.
“I know that’s an increase and not what everyone expected or wanted to hear, but it is much better than what we expected four months ago.”
In addition to a reduction in loss ratio during the past year, one of the primary factors in being able to reduce the premium increase was a defensive driving course provided by Marsh & McLennan in which 186 county employees participated.
“Insurance carriers not only look at things you plan to do, but of more importance is what you have actually done to reduce losses and improve the loss ratio,” noted Michael Govar, risk management engineer for Marsh & McLennan.
The Board of Commissioners will continue discussion on the coming fiscal year’s budget as part of the work session agenda scheduled for Thursday, May 27. Final approval of the budget is scheduled for the commission meeting on Tuesday, June 1.
