The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI recovered approximately $40,000 worth of stolen property from a home in Bowdon after receiving a tip from a resident.
Through investigation, authorities of the sheriff’s office and Criminal Investigation Division discovered that the home owner, Jason Adam Todd, 34, was in custody at the Fayette County Jail, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Todd had been arrested Monday on charges of shoplifting, obstruction of an officer, and drug possession in Peachtree City, authorities said. Todd was still in custody as of Friday evening, according to the Fayette County Jail’s inmate database.
Lawmen said that other residents of Todd’s home had questioned his ability to pay for the items he brought home and thought it was suspicious, according to the release.
At the Bowdon home on Wessmanor Road, investigators said they recovered such stolen property as a Honda side-by-side, six trailers, a ski boat, multiple kayaks, a flatbed trailer, and several other items. Lawmen said the items were linked to thefts that had occurred in Carroll, Douglas, Bartow, Fayette, and Gwinnett counties in Georgia, plus Randolph County in Alabama, according to the release.
Public Information Officer Ashley Hulsey said the cases appear to be residential thefts, which could change as more details are revealed.
At the moment, Carroll County had charged Todd with theft by receiving. However, this remains an active investigation and all jurisdictions are working together to pursue a list of charges for Todd.
