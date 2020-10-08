October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Carroll County Emergency Shelter is available year round for any individual who finds themselves in an abusive situation.
The shelter offers support and education for women, men and children who are victims of domestic violence in the west Georgia area. The center provides 24-hour confidential temporary housing, safety, support and counseling to anyone who has been abused.
For those who find themselves at the shelter, there are a host of resources available and the shelter has private rooms for those with specific needs, kitchen, laundry room, a children’s play room and playground, a room with computer and internet for job searches, and more.
Surrounding the shelter is a gated fence, which can be closed if necessary. Typically, the shelter can house nearly 30 people; however due to the current pandemic, that has been lowered to approximately 18.
The shelter provides safety for those who find themselves in abusive situations, whether that be physical, emotional, or financial.
“There’s financial abuse, there’s physical abuse, and there’s emotional abuse, and they all take a toll and it takes a lot to recover from that, and we have a domestic violence support group”, said Kelly Floyd with the shelter. “But we’re also here to just listen”
There is also a transition house near the shelter, for individuals and their families to stay. This transition house has apartment style rooms, meant to give an independent living option. Length of stay can vary and depends on individual circumstances.
The shelter runs on donations, including money, food, clothing, or anything that someone can give. The donations can be made by calling the administrative office.
“There are different places in the county and different resources that can help, and they just need to reach out,” said Floyd.
The shelter can be reached by phone at (770) 834-9178; email at carrollshelter@gmail.com; or at PO Box 2192, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.