The county’s elections board could increase to five members due to population growth and an increase in registered voters since 2004.
County commissioners want the local legislative delegation to introduce a bill to expand the elections board during their 2021 session. The commission unanimously voted to make that request of the lawmakers during their meeting on Tuesday night.
Carroll elections workers are also receiving $1,200 in hazard pay from a recent civic grant approved by the commissioners.
Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said on Tuesday night that the board has been set at three members since 2004.
The population of Carroll in 2004 was 101,781 residents, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The county has grown to 119,992 residents as of 2019, a 17% increase in 15 years.
Meanwhile, there were 45,324 registered voters during the 2004 presidential electionbetween former President George Bush and Democratic challenger John Kerry, according to data from the county elections office.
The number of registered voters in Carroll County has almost doubled to 85,237 as of last month’s presidential election, according to the Georgia Votes website.
“It seems with all this growth and the changes in the state’s election laws, policies and procedures, that increasing the number of election board [members] would be in everyone’s best interest,” Morgan said during the commission meeting on Tuesday night.
County Attorney Stacey Blackmon said local legislation is required to increase the size of the board, and the commission unanimously voted 7-0 to make the request.
It will now be sent to the lawmakers who represent Carroll County, including Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan, Sen. Matt Brass, House District 18 Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, House District 68 Rep. J. Collins and House District 69 Rep. Randy Nix. These legislators will decide on the request during the 2021 legislative session, which starts on Jan. 11.
“If this is approved, the two members will be appointed by the Board of Commissioners and have staggered terms,” Blackmon said.
The Carroll County Board of Elections and Registration was created through local legislation by the state General Assembly in 2004, according to the county website.
The members of the board serve as superintendents of elections and are empowered with the duties relating to primaries and elections, voter registration and absentee ballot procedures.
All members are appointed by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and serve three-year terms.
In other business related to the elections office, county commissioners unanimously approved on Tuesday night $1,200 in hazard pay for Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby and the two other elections staff members.
This money is coming from the $66,776 Center for Tech and Civic Life grant that the county commission approved on Oct. 6, Blackmon said. She added this was the same amount that was paid to county employees earlier this year.
That grant can be used for hazard pay and is also being used to fund ballot drop boxes, election department real estate costs, voter education, personal protective equipment for staff and poll worker recruitment, according to the Sept. 23 grant letter from the center to Commission Chairman Morgan.
Each staff member is receiving $400 in hazard pay, and District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance added seasonal poll workers were also given some hazard pay for working during the early voting period ahead of the presidential election and on Election Day.
“I want to commend the elections staff because we could not do this election, especially one of this size and everything that went into this election, without the staff,” Chance said on Tuesday night. “We appreciate them and thank them for their service.”
