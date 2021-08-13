One Carroll County administrator was named Administrator of the Year by the Leadership Division of the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education at its Summer Conference in Athens.
Cindy Clanton was nominated by her division peers and was selected by the GACTE Awards Committee as the overall state winner. Clanton will represent Georgia in the area of CTAE Administration at the national competition.
Aside from this award, Clanton has received the Work-based Learning Administrator of the Year Award, as well as the Center of Apprenticeship and Work-based Learning Award.
Clanton has also presented best practices at Havard University, National Public Radio, and the National Dropout Prevention Conference.
City school officials say that Clanton has been very instrumental while being employed with the school.
“Mrs. Clanton has provided many premier opportunities for students throughout her career in Carroll County,” said Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System. “We are delighted to see her tremendous effort recognized at the state level.”
Clanton has served as the CTAE Director for the Carroll County School System for the past 18 years. has worked to redesign the CTAE programs in the school system, including 28 Georgia pathways such as engineering, computer science, and graphic design.
She has chaired the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Council. In addition, she has served on teams that have developed annual events for Carroll County including Senior Employment Day, the 8th Grade Career Expo, Business and Community Day, and the Agriculture Career Expo.
Under her leadership, the school system secured a $2.9 million College and Career Academy (CCA) grant that led to brining the first CCA to the district.
Because of her dedication to the school system, Carroll County is now one of the only systems in Georgia with two CCA campuses.
Clanton has helped the school district develop programs such as the nationally-recognized 12 for Life partnership with Southwire, Tanner Connections, and dual enrollment opportunities for students to receive college credit while in high school.
“We wish her all the best in the national competition,” said Cowart.
