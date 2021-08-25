County COVID hospitalizations now 102

COVID hospitalizations in Carroll County rose again over the past week, pushing well past the previous highest level in Tanner facilities.
Health officials attribute the surge to the Delta variant of the original COVID-19 virus, a strain that is more infectious and more deadly than the form that began the pandemic in 2020.
State health officials for the west Georgia area say that the rise in cases for those in the age range of 18-29 is unique in their experience. Those being hospitalized – and thus the sickest patients – are those between the age of 30 and 59.
Tanner officials have said that more than 90% of recent hospitalizations are patients who had chosen not to receive the free vaccinations offered across the region.
But vaccinations have risen sharply over the past week. The number of people who have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine rose above 41%. Meanwhile, those who are fully vaccinated hit 30%, still representing less than a third of the county’s population.
On Wednesday, Tanner Health System reported that 51 COVID patients were hospitalized in its Carrollton facility, filling almost 30% (28.2%) of the hospital’s beds. Last week, the number was 45 and hospital officials said then that the facility was at 123% occupancy when non-COVID patients were factored in.
By comparison, the Carrollton facility had only 8 COVID cases on July 8
Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica remains the facility most affected by the surge of patients. The system reported Wednesday that there were 46 patients in VR, 14 more than last week or a nearly 44% increase.
The Tanner system also reported three patients at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and two patients at Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama in Wedowee, for a total of 102 patients systemwide.
Hospital officials have said that at the peak of COVID hospitalizations last year, the facilities’ hospitalized patients numbered in the mid-80s. The difference between last week’s number of 82 and this week’s number amount to a 24% increase in COVID cases within a week’s time.
Not all COVID cases require hospitalization, but the most serious do. The numbers released Wednesday by Tanner do not necessarily represent patients only from Carroll County, since the hospitals accept patients from across the region.
But the state Department of Health figures on Wednesday showed that there have been 8,377 confirmed cases in Carroll since the pandemic began, an increase of 248 cases over what the state reported last week. The number of people who the state says have died in the county since the onset of the pandemic stands at 135, no change since the previous two weeks.
Hayla Folden, a media relations specialist for the state health department’s region 4, which includes Carroll County, said by email on Tuesday that COVID cases continue to rise quickly in the region and “unvaccinated people are getting very sick much faster than they were back in January.”
She reported that there has been a sharp rise in cases for people aged between 18 and 29, but the group being hospitalized are in the 30-59 age range.
“We are hearing from people in the county that it is difficult to find COVID testing, and treatment once you are sick is difficult to find as well,” Folden wrote. Hospital across the district are full and she said that urgent care facilities are filling all their appointments for the day within a few hours.
“I’m also hearing from people that were not aware that their symptoms were COVID-19. The majority of people I have talked to lately have had a sore throat,” she said.
People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, the health agency said. Some – but not all – symptoms of infection include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
From the increased rate of cases, hospital and health officials have concluded that the delta variant of the COVID virus is in west Georgia, a strain that is more infectious and deadly.
Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving, or mutating, over time to be resistant to whatever may be in a host’s body that might kill it. As long as COVID continues to thrive within its human hosts, medical experts expect it will continue to mutate.
Health experts have said that the freely available vaccines have proven effective against both COVID and its Delta variant, lessening the severity of its effects if a person catches it after being vaccinated.
One positive note from the statistics released daily by the health department is that the number of vaccinations in the county have risen since health experts began ringing the alarm about the surge.
On Wednesday, the state was reporting that 74,965 doses of vaccine had been administered in Carroll County since they were first made available. That is 2,397 more cases than had been administered last week, slightly less than double the doses administered the week before.
The new vaccinations have now boosted the number of county residents who have received one dose of the two-dose vaccine to 41%. Previously, that number had lingered for weeks at about one-third of the populace.
The number of fully vaccinated people in the county now stands at 30%. Over the past seven weeks, that percentage had not moved past 29%.
