COVID-19 cases in Carroll County continue to surge, with 65 patients hospitalized in Tanner medical facilities as of Thursday — an increase of 22.6% in one week — almost all of whom, hospital officials say, were unvaccinated.
Hospital officials believe that the cause of the surge is the Delta variant, a mutated form of the original COVID-19, which is more infectious and, local doctors say, kills patients faster than the strain that first entered west Georgia 17 months ago.
Despite the ready availability of vaccine in the region, the rate of fully vaccinated people in Carroll County has barely moved over the past month. On July 10, according to state Department of Health figures, the fully vaccinated rate was 27%; as of Thursday, the rate was 28%.
Dr. Laura Larson, director of infection prevention for Tanner Health System, told an audience in Villa Rica on Wednesday that of the 67 patient deaths that the system has monitored since February, only four of them had been vaccinated.
“So that calculates to about a 93% to 94% chance that your vaccine will save you from dying,” Larson told a group of civic and business leaders.
In its weekly report of hospitalizations, Tanner reported that there were 65 patients in its west Georgia facilities, an increase of 22.6% over what was being reported last week. At Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton, 41 patients were hospitalized, a number that represents nearly a quarter (22.7%) of licensed beds at that facility. Last week, 36 patients were hospitalized there.
At Tanner Health Center/Villa Rica and Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, there were 21 and 3 patients, respectively.
The state Department of Public Health website was reporting Thursday that there had been 7,971 cases in Carroll County since the regional onset of the pandemic in March 2020. That number is 160 people more than the website reported a week ago.
Last week, all of Tanner’s facilities reinstituted the strict visitor policy it had adopted at the start of the pandemic but had since relaxed. Visitors to the hospitals must be screened before entering the facility and all patients are limited to one visitor. Those being treated for COVID infections are not allowed any visitors.
The number of vaccinations has increased since the past week — to 71,219 from last week’s 69,542, but not enough to change to vaccination percentages for the county as posted by the state. The DPH was reporting Thursday that 33% of county residents had received the first dose of the two-dose vaccines (an increase of 1% over last week), but the percentage of fully vaccinated remains at last week’s 29%.
In a previous interview, Larson attributed the rise in local cases to the Delta variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said is on the rise across the state.
Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving, or mutating, over time to be resistant to whatever may be in a host’s body that might kill it. As long as COVID continues to thrive within its human hosts, medical experts expect it will continue to mutate.
In her address on Thursday, Larson said that her colleagues had hoped to have enough people vaccinated to create “herd immunity” before COVID-19 had spawned such a variant as Delta.
“Vaccines are less effective against Delta than the original strain,” she said, but still more effective than flu vaccines against influenza
She said she had consulted with a nurse practitioner in Carrollton facility’s Intensive Care Unit about the most recent COVID infections over what was being seen last year.
“She said this is different,” Larson said. “She said people are dying faster.”
The type of COVID vaccines that were issued under emergency approvals by the FDA are about 95% effective for the virus, as compared to flu vaccines that are usually around 76% effective.
Larson said that neither the COVID vaccine nor the flu vaccine will prevent people from getting either disease — but she said that is not the reason they are given. She said that vaccines are given to prevent those illnesses from requiring hospitalization or producing fatal outcomes.
“The endpoint of getting flu vaccination is that there is a 50% chance less that you will die of pneumonia following flu,” she said. “That’s why we do flu vaccination every year. It dramatically drops pneumonia rates.”
Similarly, she said, the COVID vaccines “drops your chance of being hospitalized dramatically.”
The surge in Tanner hospitals began in early July, she said. On July 5, there were only three cases systemwide, and the percentage of positive tests was 4%.
Within a month’s time, the number of hospitalizations has inched closer to the maximum of 80-plus cases at the height of pandemic, and positive tests have shot up to 25%.
