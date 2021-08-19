County COVID cases return to peak level

COVID hospitalizations in Carroll County now equal what they were at the height of the pandemic last year, almost all of them unvaccinated cases that are straining hospital resources.
As almost two thirds of county residents have not had even a single dose of vaccines that are freely available to anyone over the age of 12, hospital beds at Tanner Medical System are well over capacity as medical staff care for both COVID and non-COVID patients.
At Tanner Medical Center / Carrollton, there were 45 COVID patients as of Thursday, occupying a full quarter of the facility’s 181 licensed beds. When non-COVID patients are factored in, the Carrollton facility is at 123% occupancy, hospital officials said.
On July 8, the Carrollton facility had only 8 COVID patients. Hospital officials have linked the rapid rise in COVID cases to a more infectious variant of the original virus that entered the county in March 2020.
And while medical experts say the available vaccines are effective against that variant, state Department of Health officials were reporting Thursday that only 33% of county residents have received one dose of the two-shot vaccines; the number of fully vaccinated residents remains at 29%, unchanged since the beginning of August.
Tanner Medical Center / Villa Rica has seen the sharpest rise in COVID hospitalizations, jumping 52% in one week, to 32 cases this week compared to 21 cases on Aug. 12. With a total of 88 patients of all types, the VR hospital is at 172% occupancy.
The Tanner system also reported four patients at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and one patient at Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama in Wedowee, for a total of 82 patients systemwide. Last week, the system had 65 patients, meaning that cases have increased by 26%.
Those 82 patients nearly match the total number of hospitalized patients at the height of the pandemic last year. A hospital spokesman said the surge reflects the infectious nature of the virus variant that medical staff are faced with.
Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving, or mutating, over time to be resistant to whatever may be in a host’s body that might kill it. As long as COVID continues to thrive within its human hosts, medical experts expect it will continue to mutate.
Dr. Laura Larson, Tanner’s director of infection prevention, told an audience in Villa Rica last week that “people are dying faster” after being infected with the new variant than with the previous form of COVID.
Not all COVID patients require hospitalization, but the most serious cases do. And of those serious cases, the most acute are put on ventilators to assist their breathing. Currently, Tanner reports that 20 of its COVID patients are on ventilators – and that all but one of them were unvaccinated.
The hospital system reports that there have been 75 COVID-related deaths in their system since February 2021. Sixty-seven of those patients were unvaccinated.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, Tanner said only 1% had been vaccinated.
In her address last week, Larson noted that the current vaccines have proved effective in preventing those who are infected after vaccination from requiring hospitalization and the most severe effects of COVID.
She noted that the current vaccines are up to 95% effective, as compared to annual flu vaccines which are in the range of 75% effective.
Larson said that neither the COVID vaccine nor the flu vaccine will prevent people from getting either disease — but she said that is not the reason they are given. She said that vaccines are given to prevent those illnesses from requiring hospitalization or producing fatal outcomes.
“The endpoint of getting flu vaccination is that there is a 50% chance less that you will die of pneumonia following flu,” she said. “That’s why we do flu vaccination every year. It dramatically drops pneumonia rates.”
For COVID, she said, vaccination “drops your chance of being hospitalized dramatically. It drops your chances of being seriously ill dramatically.”
Even though the COVID vaccines are free and available from many sources to everyone over the age of 12, less than a third of Carroll County residents have received even a single dose.
However, the vaccination rate is increasing in the county.
The Georgia Department of Public Health was reporting Thursday that 72,568 doses of vaccine had been administered in Carroll County since the two-dose medications first became available. That’s an increase of 1,349 doses over the previous week, and over 6,600 more doses since medical experts first began sounding the alarm in mid-July.
Nevertheless, the state reported these numbers show that only about a third (34%) had received one shot of the two-dose. The number of those who are fully vaccinated stands at 29%, a percentage that has not changed since August 6.
Of the six counties that border Carroll County, only Haralson and Heard counties have lower percentages of fully vaccinated (27% and 22% respectively.)
Carroll County – and all its surrounding neighbors – remain on the state’s watch list for “emerging counties of interest,” meaning that there was a 5% increase in COVID syndrome and more than 5% increase in cases, or a 25% increase in cases and more than 10 cases in the most recent week.
