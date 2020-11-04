A request from the City of Temple to annex 32 acres for the town’s sewer plant was unanimously approved by the Carroll County commission Tuesday night.
The commissioners also unanimously approved vehicles for the sheriff’s office and a new surveying software for the county assessor’s office.
Temple city officials had approached the county commission in June about annexing a 32-acre property at the intersection of Bar J and Villa Rosa Roads into the city for the purpose of building a detention pond.
“Because it’s in the City of Temple, they have been asked by GMA [Georgia Municipal Association] to ask for a formal resolution from the county approving this annexation,” county attorney Stacey Blackmon told the commissioners during their regular monthly meeting.
She added this is a partial annexation because some of the tax parcels on the property will not be included and city officials do not want to create a “unincorporated island.”
In other business, Brad Robinson, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, and Lt. Marc Griffith requested $30,400 in SPLOST funds to purchase a vehicle for the office’s Criminal Investigation Division. This request was unanimously approved by the commission.
The county commission on Tuesday also unanimously approved the purchase of three traffic vehicles for the county sheriff’s office for $158,775. The cost of these vehicles will be reimbursed through a Governor’s Office Highway Safety Grant.
County officials also approved a five-year agreement between the county assessor’s office and Springfield, Ohio-based Data Cloud Solutions, LLC.
Hubert Sparks, the county’s chief appraiser, said he made a presentation in September to the Board of Assessors on introducing Data Cloud Solutions’ MobileAssessor program in his office.
Under the agreement, the company will provide six iPad Pro tablets to workers loaded with resources these appraisers use to survey properties.
Sparks said the cost of the program would be $37,000 for the first year from the office’s salaries line item, and he added the Board of Assessors approved this project during their Sept. 22 meeting.
He told the county commission on Tuesday that the office was down one field appraiser, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state had to temporarily halt their training programs and regional exams for new hires.
“Even if I hired someone, I could not train the person in order to do the work,” Sparks said. “The other thing I realized is that, during a typical work week, my field appraisers would maybe work a full day in the office in preparation to go out into the field. They would go into the field two days and then come back into the office and would work for two days on data entry.”
He noted he has been looking at this software for five years and said the program will take care of the data entry for his staff.
More than 40 counties across Georgia are using the software, he said, including nearby Paulding County. He said Paulding officials save $36,000 annually using the program.
In the old way of doing things, each staff member would go to a property equipped with a folder, clipboard and camera strapped around their neck to measure the property and take photographs. A sketch of the land would be done on paper, and each appraiser would next have to manually enter all the information they wrote down. The photographs would also have to be uploaded.
“The MobileAssessor program allows you to carry an iPad out into the field; you would collect the data, but then you would enter it into the system that is on the iPad,” he said. “You then come in, plug the iPad into the computer, and while you’re home enjoying your family, the system will continue to work for you.”
