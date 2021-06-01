Carroll County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $59.1 million budget for fiscal year 2022.
The commissioner’s meeting, which followed several weeks of hammering out the spending plan, only lasted 13 minutes, but also included several board appointments.
The budget is 6% higher than the current fiscal year budget, which ends on June 30.
Detailed discussion on all of the items that were under consideration was held at the board’s public work session last Thursday, May 27.
Also, the proposed budget was advertised in the Times-Georgian, official legal organ of Carroll County, last week.
“It should be emphasized that many, many hours of study and work by numerous people went into this budget,” Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said, “and I greatly appreciate the input and hard work from the commissioners, department heads, and others, including input from the public.”
The county’s $59 million Fiscal Year 2022 budget is set to take effect July 1.
The largest portion of anticipated revenue — $29,535,500 — that comprises the new budget is based on estimated general property taxes. The bulk of those funds are generated from real and personal property tax ($24,074,000) and motor vehicle tax ($5,050,000).
The next two largest sources of revenue is projected to be derived from the local option sales tax ($12,241,000) and insurance premium tax ($5,050,000).
As for budgeted expenses, the county’s Department of Public Safety, with a budget of $31,120,610 accounts for what is by far the largest single departmental expense among the eight county departments. Public Safety includes the Sheriff’s Department, Correctional Institute, Fire Department, Coroner’s Office, Animal Services, Emergency Management Agency, and expenses associated with Emergency Medical Services and telecommunications system.
Additional large expense areas include General Government ($8,160,664), Judicial ($7,738,594), Public Works ($6,959,000) and Parks and Recreation ($3,140,918).
In other business
The commissioners made several appointments to various county boards, including:
Board of Elections and Registration:
- Jennifer Schelp Ruiz and Catherine Huckeba
Board of Family and Children’s Services:
- Latasha Vaughn
Carroll County Library Board:
- Dr. Phyllis Snipesand Mike McPherson
Joint Development Authority of Carroll County, Coweta County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Heard County, Paulding County, Polk County and Troup County:
- Tim Warren
Pathways Center Community Service Board:
- Major Jordan
Region Six Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities Planning Board:
- Jodie Goodman
West Georgia Emergency Medical Services Council:
- Lt. Nic Turner and Gary Thomas
Planning and Zoning Commission:
- Danielle Tackett
Development Authority of Carroll County:
- At-Large- Jay Gill, District 1- Chris Davis, District 2- Charles Alan Martinez, District 3- John Baxter, District 4- April Brewer Harris, District 5- Tori Yearta, and District 6- Keith West.
Reappointments
Development Authority Board appointments are based on nominations by commissioners who represent those districts. Members serve four-year terms.
Commented
