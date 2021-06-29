The ongoing drama of the collapsed condominium in south Florida and last April’s tornado that struck Newnan are reminders that disasters can strike any community at any time.
Every four years, counties and municipalities throughout Georgia prepare and submit disaster preparedness plans to federal and state authorities, namely the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). This is done in order to be eligible for emergency funds in the case of natural or man-made disasters.
That process is now underway in Carroll County as officials, principally those involved with the Emergency Management Services department, are working with municipalities in the county to have its updated Hazard Mitigation Plan adopted by the county and city governments.
Under the leadership of Director of Emergency Management Tim Padgett and Amy Goolsby, who serves as planner for the agency, the current plan is a 212-page document that covers a multitude of assessments, guidelines, and plans regarding major hazards facing the area throughout each year. Included are response and mitigation plans related to all hazards, even those that may seem unlikely. The plan includes flooding, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, winter storms, drought, wildfires, earthquakes, pandemics, hazardous material incidents, dam failures, and other hazards.
For each hazard, goals, objectives, and action steps are developed to mitigate the effects of each hazard on life, property, and the environment.
Approved earlier this year, the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is in the process of being officially adopted by Carroll County and the cities of Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Mount Zion, Roopville, Temple, Villa Rica, and Whitesburg,
“We try to identify hazards in advance to lessen the effects of a disaster,” explained Padgett.
He cited as a prime example the flooding that occurred at the Carrollton High School tennis courts located on Ben Scott Boulevard, in which metal culverts were replaced with stronger, more durable concrete culverts.
“We also place weather radios at critical facilities, as well as generators at water and sewer plants around the county,” he noted.
The majority of the funding for such projects comes from federal sources such as FEMA and GEMA. Current and detailed hazard and mitigation plans have to be in place to be considered for such funding.
