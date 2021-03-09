County, cities outline SPLOST projects in town hall meeting

With less than a week until Carroll County voters decide whether to continue the 1% sales tax known as SPLOST, county and city leaders are making it known what the tax does for all residents.
To that end, Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan hosted a town hall meeting Monday, featuring leaders from all the county’s municipalities. All of them stressed how proceeds from the current Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax improved their communities, and each discussed how continuation of the tax will further help their citizens.
Mayor Randy Sims of Mount Zion said the upcoming March 16 SPLOST referendum was “an opportunity for the individual voters to make a decision on investing in their future,” enabling the governments to build projects that will have an impact on themselves, their families, their neighbors, and their children.
“Many years down the road,” Sims said, “they will benefit from the SPLOST dollars that come from this SPLOST referendum.”
The SPLOST adds a penny to virtually all retail sales made in the county, whether those sales are to city residents or visitors. Shared between the county and its municipalities, it generates revenues that build capital projects such as parks, roads and other facilities.
Without it, those upgrades would have to be paid for by increases in property taxes.
Bowdon Mayor Jim Chaffin noted that the city’s annual share of SPLOST revenue “is the same as our total tax revenue that we receive in Bowdon.”
The SPLOST has a six-year term and is subject to renewal by referendum. County voters have approved each renewal since the tax was first levied in 1987.
If the new iteration of the tax is approved, county officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total revenue over the next six years. If not, county officials have estimated that the county’s millage rate would need to increase by 6.13 mills annually — or 36.78 mills — over the next six years to make up the revenue generated by the SPLOST.
The referendum will be held on Tuesday, March 16. Early voting is underway but will end on Friday. There are two polling places open for voting, one at the county elections office in Carrollton at 423 College St., and the second in Villa Rica at Powell Park, 524 Leslie Dr. Both are open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Roopville Mayor Chris Bell was unable to attend but was represented by Morgan. Whitesburg was represented by council member Lucy Gamble.
Temple
Temple anticipates receiving $4.5 million from the SPLOST. Mayor Michael Johnson said those funds would be earmarked for projects ranging from renovations and upgrades to city buildings as well as road and sidewalk projects.
Johnson said about $830,000 would be used for new additions to the city park, including a splashpad, a new pavilion, expanding parking facilities and an upgrade to existing recreational facilities. The city also has plans to complete a master plan for the park, and to upgrade a former residential home into a new museum for the city.
Some $150,000 would be used to renovate and repair the senior center, while $450,000 would be used to upgrade the police department’s communications system and to make improvements to the police station.
The bulk of the money would be used for road projects, including $1.375 million for street resurfacing and repairs, curb and gutter work, and intersection improvements – and that includes preparing the city’s streets for an eventual railroad crossing that would cure the traffic nightmare created by stalled trains and tractor-trailers that get stuck on the tracks.
Other information about the city’s projects is found on their website, templega.us, under the “latest news” section.
Mt. Zion
Mayor Sims said his city anticipates $1.8 million in new SPLOST revenue. Plans for that money include expanding the city’s recreation department with field improvements, equipment purchases and the paving of the city’s athletic complex and gym parking lots.
The city also wants to purchase new police vehicles to replace high-mileage vehicles. It wants to expand its police department into a separate building; it currently shares space with the City Hall. The city wants to remodel another municipal building and use it as a courtroom, council chamber, and for precinct voting.
There will be several road resurfacing projects under the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant administered by the state transportation department. Sims pointed out that those grants require a 30% match in funding from the city, money that will come from its SPLOST revenue.
The biggest expenditure, he said, will be an expansion of the city’s water service into the northern section of town. Sims said this will be “a major undertaking” and involve partnerships with the City of Bremen and the Carroll County Water Authority. Some $400,000 of SPLOST revenue is earmarked for engineering costs and matching grant money.
Bowdon
Chaffin said it would “be hard to overemphasize” the value of SPLOST funds for Bowdon, saying that the revenue is “critical” for the city’s maintenance of its infrastructure as well as buying equipment needed to carry out routine city functions.
“Without these funds, we would either have to borrow or raise taxes, and neither option is good,” he said. “We currently have all the debt obligations that we really need and can afford.”
He said that previous SPLOST funds paid for about $1 million in major projects, including parks, sewer pump station maintenance and a new roof on the city’s library. He said that $129,000 has gone to public works vehicles and equipment; $189,000 on roads and sidewalks; and $200,000 on police department equipment and vehicles.
He said that revenue from the continued SPLOST would be used to finish the development of Watts Park, land that was donated to the city by the founder of the city’s first hospital. Also, the city wants to finish the new City Hall, which is to be located in a former school building.
Roopville
With Bell unable to attend the meeting, Morgan read a statement from him which said the city plans to upgrade the current Town Hall building with the continued SPLOST as well as replace water line along Main Street and building a park next to the Town Hall.
Carrollton
Mayor Betty Cason said one project earmarked for the SPLOST continuation was the replacement of Fire Station 23 located on Central High Road. The current building was built in the 1970s, and Cason said the facility “doesn’t need care, it just needs to be demolished.”
She said the city also needs the same upgrades and replacement vehicles for its police department as the other mayors had discussed. She indicated that the city would like to build new spurs for the popular GreenBelt walk/bike trail.
She added that the city needs improvements to its infrastructure, especially its stormwater collection system. She said that surface water, including rainwater, is infiltrating into the city’s sewer system, adding to the volume that the water treatment facility has to reclaim.
There are recreational facilities to be funded by SPLOST dollars. She said this includes renovations at Lakeshore Park, with upgrades to the boat dock and the installation of picnic tables, a pavilion and a boardwalk. Also up for renovations is the Midtown Water Park and the Senior Center, she said.
Whitesburg
Gamble represented the City of Whiteburg by noting that the city had “big dreams” for its SPLOST allocation. One of the items on the city’s wish list is a new City Hall/Police Department.
The city would also like to build a recreational center and provide activities for citizens, including new residents who will occupy a new subdivision of 18-20 houses. On the table are sidewalks so that residents can walk comfortably to city facilities and a figure-eight walking track.
Also needed, she said, are upgrades in the city’s infrastructure, including the replacement of pipes that are up to 70 years old.
Villa Rica
Mayor Gil McDougal said the current 2015 SPLOST helped Villa Rica pay for road surfacing, police vehicles and other equipment. There was also $1.5 million that helped pay for a new public library.
The city anticipates $9 million over the six-year term of the SPLOST, but McDougal noted the city earmarked about half of that amount for the repair of Punkintown Road, which city officials have said presents a safety hazard. The rest of the funds, McDougal said, would be spent on recreation, road resurfacing and public safety.
Carroll County
Morgan outlined the projects planned for Carroll County, which will receive the largest amount of revenue from the continued SPLOST. She said the county plans to make continuing improvements to Little Tallapoosa, John Tanner and Moore’s Bridge parks with splash pads, camping facilities, and walking and hiking trails. Likewise, the county recreation department will continue to enhance playground equipment, track renovations and field upgrades.
The county’s Ag Center and Animal Shelter will see improvements in their facilities, she said.
She pointed out that the county will continue to fund road and bridge improvements, including resurfacing, paving and striping of some of the county’s 1,100 miles of roads.
She said that the Commissioners are “dedicated to building a functional and efficient office park-type administration building” that would consolidate several county offices located separately in the county.
