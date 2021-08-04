The Carroll County Board of Education received no public comments Wednesday during its first public hearing to discuss the millage rate. However, the board did make a major appropriation during the meeting.
On July 15, the board tentatively approved to keep the same millage rate at the current level of 17.998 mills, which is an increase of 3.81% over the rollback millage rate of 17.337 mills. Because of this, state law considers it a tax increase, requiring three public hearings.
The board is scheduled to hold a second public hearing on Monday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m., followed by the third public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the BOE offices at 164 Independence Drive.
The board is scheduled to set its millage rate by Aug. 19.
During the meeting, board members approved allocating $200,000 in SPLOST funds to improve the entrance, drive, and front parking design areas into the Central Elementary and Central Middle School campuses.
Board members say that while traffic already had been congested in those areas during student pick-ups and drop-offs, the pandemic had only worsened the situation.
In the near future, the board hopes to be able to allocate more funds to go towards improving the traffic areas for each of the schools in the county.
Board member Bryant Turner told the board he has received many complaints from residents trying to get in and out of the school’s driveway during school hours, which the complainants say is close to impossible.
Turner said, that the traffic is so bad even an additional lane, or two, would not be able to fix all of the problems.
For that reason, the $200,000 will primarily serve as a starting point for the district in trying to minimize traffic areas near school zones, which they expect to be done within the next few months.
“I know we can’t fix all of those problems right now,” said Turner. “But, I would really appreciate it if you guys would consider figuring out a way to get some of it resolved.”
According to board member Terry Jones, Central Elementary and Central Middle schools now have a 70% car rider population.
Board member Bernice Brooks said the same could be true for her district, which includes Villa Rica. She also said that this could be caused by parents being afraid for their children to enter the school buses.
“In the future, I believe we are going to have to address all of the schools,” said Brooks. “The parents in many instances don’t trust the buses. Because, number one, they say the buses don’t have seat belts.”
Jones added to Brooks’ comment, saying that buses newly ordered by the school district will be equipped with seatbelts, although it will take quite some time to get all of the buses.
As a response to the congestion problem, the board is planning to create newer ways to lessen the traffic for all of the county schools.
“We’re trying to minimize the traffic and get it more so from the streets and into the highways,” said Superintendent Scott Cowart.
