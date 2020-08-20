The Carroll County School Board unanimously voted Thursday to maintain its millage rate for the fourth consecutive year.
But although the rate will be the same, it will still result in an increase of the 2020 property taxes levied due to an increase in valuation of property.
The board adopted last year’s rate of 17.998 during the Thursday board meeting. The vote followed three public hearings required by law whenever a tax increase is proposed.
A millage rate is used to calculate property tax. One “mill” is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value.
The revenue generated by the levy would be a 2.89% increase over the rollback millage rate, or what the rate would have to be to yield the same amount of revenue from the current valuation of properties in the tax digest.
In order to collect the same amount in taxes as last year, school officials would have had to adopt a rollback rate of 17.493 mills.
An estimate provided by the Tax Assessor’s Office reports that the proposed millage rate of 17.998 would amount to $39,716,011 in taxes levied, or $2,906,884 more than the prior year.
The net taxes levied between the proposed rate and the current year would be an increase of 7.90%. For 2019, the net taxes levied by the school system were $36,809,127.
For a homestead property valued at $250,000, the increase due to maintaining the millage rate would amount to a $48.48 annual tax increase.
The last year that the millage rate was not 17.998 was in 2016, when the rate had been set at 18.001.
