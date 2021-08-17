The Carroll County Board of Education held their second of three required public hearings on Monday to obtain public input on the tentative millage rate of 17.998 mills.
On July 15, the board had tentatively approved keeping the millage rate at the current level of 17.998 mills.The board has maintained the same millage rate since 2017.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, the Carroll County BOE is scheduled to set its final millage rate public hearing. The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road.
According to Delene Strickland, Assistant Superintendent of Finance, the current millage rate would generate 3.81% more tax revenue and is an increase of 0.661 mills, compared to the rollback millage rate that was calculated at 17.337 mills.
The rollback rate represents the tax rate that would result in the same amount of taxes as in the previous year. But due to the increase in the digest, either option would create more revenue for the school system— which the state classifies as a tax increase.
Strickland said that no matter which rate was adopted by the board, the district would still experience a couple of direct impacts from the funding.
By keeping the millage rate the same, Strickland said, the board would be able to continue investing in its students and staff, including a potential raise for the staff.
The $1 million decrease can be attributed to direct impacts from funding, such as Quality Basic Education (QBE) and equalization.
In the county’s case, the impact will come directly from QBE, with no impact from Equalization. Equalization is funding designed to help equalize funding across the state.
Even with the direct impacts in mind, the board members all favored maintaining the current millage rate of 17.998 mills.
There was no public in attendance to give comments over the millage rate during the public hearing.
Afterward, the board held its regular monthly meeting. Superintendent of Administrative and Support Services Terry Jones, updated the board on the progress of construction projects ongoing at a few of the systems' schools, as well as a few new projects they hope to start within the next year.
One of the biggest ongoing projects in the district is the stadium at Villa Rica High School. According to Jones, contractors are putting the finishing touches on the brick columns and arches to the entrance into the home side of the stadium.
The railing, fencing, walkways, and other passageways are being completed this week. Once the asphalt on the track cures, Sports Turf will add the top coating on the track.
“DB Integrations will be on site this week to do the final calibration and alignment of speakers,” said Jones. “The anticipated completion for this project is the last week of August.”
At Temple Middle School, the turf and concrete work has been completed. The electrical has been roughed in on the concession building and Sports Turf is planning to pour the gravel base on the track within the next two weeks.
Jones said that the anticipated completion for this project will be in October.
At Bay Springs Middle School, Titleist Building Systems have completed the cafeteria and band room additions. Contractors are still waiting on some doors, such as door hardware and acoustical panels for the band room.
The anticipated completion for this project will be in September.
At Temple High School, the Titleist Building is finishing up the interior painting and hanging of the doors on the dressing facility and concessions.
The millwork will be completed in the concession area this week, Jones said. Contractors will be pouring the sidewalks and laying brick on the retaining wall over the next week. They will next start to work on the new parking area, Jones said.
The anticipated completion for this project is the end of September.
At Central High School, Torrance Construction is waiting on doors and electrical fixtures for the media center. Jones said that once those have been installed, along with murals and signage, then contractors will have completed the renovation of the media and counseling suite.
In the gymnasium, the concrete slab has been poured on the main level of the addition. The decking for the second floor has been installed and contractors will pour the slab for the second floor this week.
Jones said that the contractors will continue on block work on the back addition. The anticipated completion of the gymnasium is scheduled in November.
At Mt. Zion Middle School, J&R Construction got the new front parking lot done prior to the start of school, Jones said.
Contractors will continue to work on footings for the gymnasium as well as installing underground detention.
The anticipated completed of the new gymnasium will be in January.
At Bowdon High School, J&R Construction has completed the block work on the band addition. Contractors are grading out the site for the new building pad on the front of the school.
Renovation of restroom batteries on the back hall and band room building has been completed, Jones said. The new front wing of Bowdon High is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2022.
At Villa Rica Elementary School, contractors have completed the modular wall between the new classroom wing and the existing buildings. Contractors will continue to undercut and backfill the parking area.
Masons are working on interior block walls for the classroom addition. The roof joist and decking will be completed within the next week or two, Jones said.
The anticipated completion for this project is scheduled in the summer of 2022.
Jones said that all of the video boards on the football fields have been installed with the exception of Central High, which he says should be installed this week.
In addition, Musco has completed the installation of the LED lights with the exception of Central High, which he also says will be completed this week.
“DB Integrations will be on site and VRH and MZH to calibrate and align speakers this week,” said Jones . “They will be at Central next week to complete final adjustments.”
According to Jones, the district will be engaging in a few more projects during the spring of 2022. Southern A&E are currently working on the design for the scheduled projects.
Those projects include a four or six classroom addition at Providence Elementary School, an addition to the cafeteria and classroom at Sandhill Elementary School, as well as renovation of classroom wing to include HVAC, flooring, and restroom batteries at Sharp Creek Elementary School.
