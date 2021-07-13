The Carroll County Board of Education met Monday afternoon to discuss the board's options for setting its millage rate this year.
The current millage rate for the county school system stands at 17.998 mills. The board can increase that, keep the current rate, adopt a rollback rate, or reduce the millage. Whichever they choose will determine how much property tax revenue funds the school board's 2021-2022 budget.
The board's decision will be based on the final tax digest calculated by the county. The millage is the tax rate property owners pay based on that digest.
Last year, the digest totaled $2.2 billion, whereas this year the digest totaled $2.4 billion.
“Overall the digest increased by $209.9 million,” said Director of Finance, Delene Strickland. “The digest can increase in one of two ways.
“First of all, the growth can be attributed to reassessments which make up 42% of the growth, while the other 58% of the growth comes from new and/or improved properties.”
The current millage would generate 3.81% more tax revenue, compared to the rollback millage rate that was calculated at 17.337 mills.
The rollback rate represents the rate that would result in the same amount of taxes as in the prior year. But due to the increase in the digest, either option would create more revenue for the school system -- which the state classifies as a tax increase.
On the other hand, if the rollback rate is adopted, the school district would experience a $2.3 million decrease in the budget, which would eventually cause the system to cut funding, impacting educational programs.
By keeping the millage rate the same, Strickland said, the board would be able to continue investing in its students and staff, including a potential raise for the staff.
During the meeting, Strickland informed the board that no matter which rate is adopted, the board would still experience a couple of direct impacts from the funding.
Those impacts would come from Quality Basic Education (QBE) and equalization, with equalization impacting the budget the most. Equalization is funding designed to help equalize funding across the state.
“As part of the QBE funding formula, there is a subtraction that is equivalent to five mills,” said Strickland. “So every time the digest increases, the monthly fair share amount goes up, which reduces funding.”
According to Strickland, the current millage rate would cause a $1 million decrease in the QBE funding, with no impact on equalization.
The rollback millage rate would also cause a $1 million decrease in QBE funding -- however, there would be an additional $1.3 million decrease in equalization funding.
In the year 2020, the county school district had one of the lowest millage rates compared to surrounding districts.
According to Strickland, city schools had a rate of 18.50 mills, Douglas County had a rate of 19.6 mills, Paulding county had a rate of 18.75 mills, Troup county had a rate of 18.85 mills, and Coweta county had a rate of 17.3 mills.
If the tentative millage rate exceeds the rollback rate, the state requires the board to hold three public hearings, in addition to a press release and ad in the county's legal organ, or the Times-Georgian newspaper.
After hearing the comparison, a majority of the board members favored keeping the current millage rate.
The board is expected to adopt a tentative millage rate at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 15.
