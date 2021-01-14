Carroll County will accept federal cash following the damage left last year in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.
Gov. Brian Kemp requested a Major Disaster Declaration for 21 Georgia counties impacted by the October, 2020, storm, based on preliminary damage assessments totaling more than $22 million.
In addition to Carroll, the disaster declaration was approved for Banks, Cherokee, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
Public Information Officer for Carroll County Ashley Hulsey said that county officials intend to accept this assistance and are awaiting guidance from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
The public assistance is available to state and local government entities and qualified not-for-profit organizations. It is unknown exactly the amount of funds that will be made available to Carroll County, however.
The assistance will provide financial aid for debris removal and repairs to roads, bridges and power infrastructure for up to 75% of the cost for the project.
Zeta left historic levels of damage, causing days of power outages in some areas of the county.
Due to the storm’s fast moving system, there was only approximately an inch of rainfall in the Carrollton area, with most of the rain having fallen north and east of Carrollton.
Wind gusts of approximately 50 mph to 55 mph were recorded in the city, while sustained winds clocked in at about 30 mph to 35 mph. With soil saturated from previous storms, many trees were uprooted, causing damage. Despite the damage, there were no reports of tornadoes and no reports of injuries.
Carroll EMC Chief Officer Jerome Johnston said in October that this level of damage had not been seen since Hurricane Opal in 1995.
There were 33,306 total outages for the cooperative, with 32,484 outages at the peak, representing 63% of Carroll EMC’s system.
