Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have entered the Carroll County area and have been sold as Xanax or Percocet.
“The recent potential cluster started the end of March and have been obtained illegally from the streets,” said District 4 Public Health Media Relations Specialist, Hayla Folden. “The Georgia Department of Public Health alerted community partners in early April of this possible cluster relating to counterfeit pills.”
Data collected from local hospitals show that more counties are experiencing overdoses due to the spread.
“Carroll, Coweta, Henry, Spalding, and Troup counties have begun experiencing overdoses that may be attributed to the counterfeit pills,” said Folden. “These are suspect overdoses of the laced pills and are based on syndromic surveillance data received from hospitals.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine. Recreational use of this drug can result in accidental overdoses.
As stated by Folden, it is hard to determine where the pill distribution first started since there is no way to track that type of information. However, it is reported that most overdose victims are between the ages of 20 and 40.
“Based on our mapping, there is no current trend,” said Folden. “They are spread throughout the county but there is limited evidence that these counterfeit pills may be in other areas across Georgia.”
The District 4 Public Health wants to inform the public to be aware of their surroundings as there could be a potential increase in overdose cases. Symptoms and signs of opioid overdoses include slow breathing, blue colored lips and hands, pinpoint pupils, and clammy skin.
“Providers seeing unusual overdose activity or suspect the presence of possible counterfeit pills in your area, please call the Georgia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 or contact the Drug Surveillance Unit at ga.opioidprogram@dph.ga.gov,” said Folden.
