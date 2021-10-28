The long-desired and often discussed Mirror Lake Connector got the green light from the Villa Rica city council members on Tuesday, as they approved a massive retail-residential project that would help pay for the road.
The Council unanimously approved rezoning two tracts of land along Mirror Lake that would literally pave the way for a road that would connect Shoreline Parkway to Cleghorn Street. The $143 million development that would fill that space would include a retail space with shops, restaurants and a grocery store, along with a planned 255 townhomes and 208 multifamily units.
Future projects would complete the connection to the downtown area, while another road would connect to Old Stone Road in the area of Tanner Health Center/Villa Rica and the Villa Rica Public Library. Other thoroughfares may also be part of the project, city officials have said.
Jeff Fuqua, of Fuqua Acquisitions in Atlanta, told council members that the project would generate $2 million in SPLOST revenues, as well as $1 million in additional property taxes.
As such, the proposed mixed-use project would be a key component in the city’s first Tax Allocation District (TAD), a special zone targeted for developments that would vastly expand the tax base for the city
While hailing the development as the project that would begin the Mirror Lake Connector (sometimes called the Shoreline Connector), council members acknowledged several problems raised by some residents during the public hearings on the rezoning requests. Namely, the residents were worried about an increase in traffic along the already congested Punkintown Road/Mirror Lake Boulevard.
Punkintown, which is already a major link between Highway 61 and Interstate 20, has seen increased traffic over the decades, traffic that the road was never designed to handle. Safety issues on the road have required the city to dedicate over $4 million from Carroll County SPLOST revenues to fixing them.
But City Manager Tom Barber pointed out that as part of the TAD, the new development would help pay for other improvements that could resolve the residents’ concerns.
TADs are a unique way that cities may use to stimulate development within an area that has historically proved difficult to develop. Essentially, it involves deferring the increased tax revenues generated by that development long enough to pay for infrastructure improvements and other costs.
Although TADs have been used in large Georgia cities, this would be the first for west Georgia. They are difficult to achieve, because they require buy-in from major developers. They also require taxing bodies, such as the county commission and school board, to agree to the deferring of their tax income.
That income — which would return to the taxing authorities once construction bonds are paid — will, along with Fuqua’s investment, fund the road projects and other aspects of the development.
Mirror Lake residents have long desired a direct link to downtown since the golfing community was first begun more than 20 years ago. The Fuqua project would represent a massive new development for the city that would be similar to Mirror Lake.
According to documents submitted to the city for the unnamed Fuqua project, it would be a mixed-use development fronting Mirror Lake Boulevard at Shoreline Parkway. It would straddle the proposed Mirror Lake Connector, which would run west from the intersection toward Cleghorn.
Speaking to the council on Tuesday, Fuqua said that he expects the project to move quickly with the panel’s approval of the rezoning requests.
He estimated that construction on the project would begin within the second quarter of 2022, with the opening of some of the units around the spring of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.