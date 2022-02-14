Villa Rica’s Ward 3 City Councilwoman Leslie McPherson sent a written response to the Times-Georgian on Monday regarding the veto by Villa Rica mayor Gil McDougal of an ordinance amendment she proposed and was voted on in last week’s council meeting that passed with a 3-2 vote.
If allowed to stand, the ordinance would have allowed a personal transportation vehicle (PTV) to travel on city streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less. The purpose of this amendment was to allow PTV owners access to more city streets.
“While I am generally in favor of maximum use of golf carts across Villa Rica, being a strong advocate for the East Side Connector which will connect the east side of Villa Rica to the downtown area and include a designated golf cart path, I cannot support a blanket increase of the speed limits upon which golf carts may travel across the city,” McDougal said in his veto statement. “Whether recognized or not, this law is really not about ‘golf carts’ per se, as state law defines golf carts as being for golf courses or getting to and from golf courses and they are limited to speeds of no more than 15 mph by law.”
In her response, which will publish in its entirety in Thursday’s edition of the Villa Rican and the weekend edition of the Times-Georgian covers a multitude of points.
“For years, the city council has been working through RSVP planning, focus groups, consultants, general citizen inquiries and ordinance adoptions to create an environment for Villa Rica to thrive which includes aspects of a walkable, biking and golf cart friendly community,” McPherson wrote in her statement to the Times-Georgian. “This has been most especially prevalent as it relates to connecting citizens throughout the city to downtown shops, activities & dining through the use of their personal transportation vehicle (PTV).
Councilman Danny Carter spoke in favor of the amendment during the council meeting, saying the initial plan was for Villa Rica to be a “golf cart friendly neighborhood” by implementing passing lanes for golf carts, but that went away when the economy declined.
McPherson also expressed her disappointment in Thursday’s veto action as well as addressing the safety concerns voiced by the Villa Rica police department and others.
“While I support the Office of the Mayor’s ability to utilize veto power which is granted by the city charter I am surely disappointed in the manner in which this action was taken,” McPherson wrote. “For the record, I value each citizens opinion whether they align or differ from my own. This is inclusive of the three citizens who spoke against the ordinance change at the city council meeting that the Office of the Mayor referenced in its veto but also includes the far greater number of residents who have expressed to me their desire for a change which would allow more accessibility. I also respect the fact there are those who have legitimate safety concerns about PTV’s traveling on our city streets as do I.”
Capt. Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department spoke during the council meeting stating that he finds it unsafe to change the speed limit.
Some of the concerns mentioned by Shaddix were impatient drivers trying to pass golf carts that can only go an estimated 20 miles per hour and kids being on golf carts and potentially driving.
“Any PTV’s out on the roadway going more than 20 mph are illegal to begin with. The State of Georgia believes that these vehicles traveling on roads with speed limits above 25 are inappropriate for their roads. Vehicles backing up behind PTV’s going no faster than 20 mph on a road with 35 mph limit presents an increased hazard,” McDougal said also in his veto statement. “The staff recommended against this change. The police department, charged with keeping our community and our streets safe, recommended against this change. Every citizen that spoke in public comments implored against this change. I will always stand by our police officers and the safety of our citizens.”
McPherson noted that she did research and reached out to “various neighboring jurisdictions” including the Carrollton Police Department.
“It was a pleasant reinforcement to my research in learning that their PTV Ordinance allows vehicles to travel on 35 mph streets and they have not had any safety issues of note,” McPherson wrote.
Carrollton City Manager David Brooks said that Carrollton defers to state code when governing the use of PTVs on city streets in Carrollton.
“We allow street legal golf carts / low-speed vehicles on streets whose speed limit is 35 mph or less,” Brooks said. “Street legal means they have the proper rear view mirror, lights, blinkers, etc. We use the Georgia codes / state law to govern this activity.”
Brooks also confirmed that CPD hasn’t had many safety issues regarding PTV use, but have issued citations to PTV drivers.
“This situation has left many Villa Rican’s feeling disenfranchised as compared to others who have access depending on their geographical residency within the city,” McPherson added. “As one of your city council representatives, I want to unify our city with equitable opportunities as it relates to ordinance practicalities not pick and choose who can and cannot access points of leisure destinations on PTV’s based off geographical boundaries.”
