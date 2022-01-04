The first meeting of the Carrollton City Council for 2022 was eventful, but maybe not as eventful as it could have been.
In her first orders of business after a pre-meeting swearing-in ceremony, Mayor Betty Cason appointed council member Brett Ledbetter to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem.
The Mayor Pro Tem is responsible for stepping in and performing Mayor duties in the absence of the official Mayor.
Last year, council member Jacqueline Bridges was appointed as the Mayor Pro Tem.
“Each year, we rotate that around,” said Cason. “I just want to say to councilmen Bridges, thank you for last year. She did a great job of representing the city when I was not able to.
“And this year, I’m going to appoint councilmen Ledbetter for the 2022 year. I know that he will do great and I’m looking forward to it.”
Before appointing Ledbetter as the Mayor Pro Tem, council members voted to amend their agenda to remove a rezoning request and special use permit that would be used to construct a recycling sorting center for commercial and consumer metal and concrete on the property.
According to city officials, the applicant made a similar rezoning and special use request in 2019, but withdrew his request prior to consideration by the Mayor and City Council.
A motion to amend the agenda was then carried over.
Once the agenda was amended, council members voted to approve a rezoning request at 120 Columbia Drive from M-1 (light industry) to C-2 (general commercial).
The vote was approved unanimously.
The applicant and property owner, Kinjalben Patel, is requesting a rezoning to re-establish a restaurant or commercial use at 120 Columbia Drive.
The property has historically been used as a restaurant (Rocky’s); however, it operated as a legal non-conforming use since restaurants are not permitted in the M-1 (light industry) zoning district.
With legal non-conforming uses, if the use is inactive for more than six months, it is no longer permitted to continue without rezoning.
The subject tract is 0.73 acres and is currently developed with a vacant restaurant and an associated parking lot.
The property has not been used as a restaurant since 2017.
Staff recommends that the street trees and a 10-foot landscape strip be installed along the Columbia Drive right-of-way in accordance with the landscaping requirements set forth in Section 4.07.00 of the Unified Development Ordinance.
In a letter to the Mayor and City Council, Patel said if the request is approved, the property and the existing structure will be leased to a commercial user, possibly as a restaurant.
Council members then moved into the bid awards for the 2021 Dixie Street Sewer Pipe Burst/ Rehab. This project consists of sewer rehab and pipe bursting approximately 2,250 feet of 8-inch clay sewer main.
The project requires that all of the in-service piping be replaced that is currently within the right-of-way and/or under asphalt (including mains and laterals).
A request for proposal (RFP) was issued and proposals/ bids were received and opened on Dec. 21. Compass Environmental Group bid $267,432 with a 9.70 score, RDJE, Inc. bid $445,600 with a 8.13 score, and Site Engineering, Inc. bid $688,500 with a 7.29 score.
Given that this was an RFP, price was not the sole criteria for selection. And City Staff recommend that the Mayor and Council award the 2021 Dixie Street Sewer Pipe Burst/ Rehab project to Compass Environmental Group in the amount of $267,432.
Council members voted unanimously to accept the bid going from Compass Environmental Group.
Per the food truck ordinance that was adopted in October 2020, food truck locations are subject to the review and approval of the Mayor and City Council on an annual basis.
Currently, there are seven active food truck permits for 2021. The locations are 120 North Park Street (Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church), 401 Bankhead Highway (Pelican Snoball), 1654 Maple Street (Jill Duncan State Farm), 302 South Street (Cheers), 1101 Alabama Street (Citgo gas station), 1655 Highway 27 South (Lowe’s), and 110 North Park Street (Southern Home and Ranch).
Staff has not had any issues with any of the above-referenced locations and recommends approval of each of them for next year.
Council members approved the review unanimously.
The next item discussed was a floating holiday. The City of Carrollton currently offers the following 10 paid holidays: New Year’s Day, MLK Holiday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.
City Manager David Brooks asked that the Mayor and Council add an additional holiday for the city workers as a reward for the hard work they do day in and day out.
“This floating holiday can be taken on a federal holiday that we don’t currently observe whether it be President’s Day or whatever the case may be,” said Brooks.
“It gives everyone a chance to celebrate a special holiday that we don’t offer that is very near and dear to them.”
The vote was approved unanimously.
Lastly, council members voted to approve recommended rescheduling for regular Mayor and Council meetings and monthly work session dates.
The regular meeting dates for the Mayor and Council meetings are the first Monday of each month. However, there are three meetings that will conflict with holidays and area school breaks.
The April 4, 2022 meeting will be rescheduled for April 11, 2022 due to area school spring breaks. The July 4, 2022 meeting will fall on Independence Day and needs to be rescheduled for July 11, 2022. The Sept. 5, 2022 meeting will fall on the Labor Day Holiday and needs to be rescheduled for Sept. 12, 2022.
The vote was approved unanimously.
