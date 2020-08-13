The Carrollton City Council voted to approve a bid for a new spur for the GreenBelt on Thursday.

Council members approved a bid for $597,000 to construct a spur, or extension, of the GreenBelt. There were six bids for the project and the winning bid was by Carl Owens Construction.

The GreenBelt is an 18-mile path designed for pedestrians and bicyclists that encircles the entire city, linking neighborhoods and businesses.

The project would connect a portion of the trail on the Tanner Health System’s Carrollton campus to downtown, just before the railroad tracks,and it would be 2,400 linear feet, or about half a mile long. Tanner has already built a small section of this spur.

The city has received a grant from the Department of Natural Resources to fund part of this project called the Recreational Trails Program grant.

This grant provides the city with $200,000 to be applied to the GreenBelt spur project.

The rest of the project, approximately $397,000, will be funded via the SPLOST funds, according to City Manager Tim Grizzard. SPLOST stands for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and it is a 1% sales tax to help fund capital projects.

The project will have to be completed before the end of the year in order for the grant to be applied.