The Carrollton City Council voted to approve a bid for a new spur for the GreenBelt on Thursday.
Council members approved a bid for $597,000 to construct a spur, or extension, of the GreenBelt. There were six bids for the project and the winning bid was by Carl Owens Construction.
The GreenBelt is an 18-mile path designed for pedestrians and bicyclists that encircles the entire city, linking neighborhoods and businesses.
The project would connect a portion of the trail on the Tanner Health System’s Carrollton campus to downtown, just before the railroad tracks,and it would be 2,400 linear feet, or about half a mile long. Tanner has already built a small section of this spur.
The city has received a grant from the Department of Natural Resources to fund part of this project called the Recreational Trails Program grant.
This grant provides the city with $200,000 to be applied to the GreenBelt spur project.
The rest of the project, approximately $397,000, will be funded via the SPLOST funds, according to City Manager Tim Grizzard. SPLOST stands for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and it is a 1% sales tax to help fund capital projects.
The project will have to be completed before the end of the year in order for the grant to be applied.
