In Carrollton’s city council meeting on Monday night, council members unanimously voted to approve zoning and city maintenance requests.
Applicant Cynthia Landon requested a rezoning of her property, 118 Lyle Way, from residential multifamily to single-family residential in order to combine this lot with her adjacent lot, since combinations are only allowed between like zonings.
The proposed property is located in land lots 97 and 98, 10th district, Carroll County. It is located in Ward 4, which is represented by Councilmember Bob Uglum.
“The purpose of the change is so I can combine both lots in the future," Landon wrote in her request to the council. "The combination lots will allow me more options when adding an addition to my existing home.”
The tract is 0.243 acres near the intersection of Lyle Way and Oak Avenue, is currently vacant and has been since the previous home was destroyed by a storm that was removed prior to 2009 with a slab for the driveway remaining.
The property is considered “spot” zoning as it is incompatible with the surrounding zone and land uses, according to the City of Carrollton planning department staff and analysis report.
It was rezoned in 2009 to residential multifamily by the previous property owner after his residence after the storm destruction. The previous owner intended to rebuild a duplex on the site.
Landon’s request was approved unanimously by the council with no one to speak in opposition to the request.
Also on the agenda was the proposal by Mayfair Apartments to expand their apartment complex on Columbia Drive. They are looking to begin building phase two of the apartments. The city fire marshal stated that with the number of units, it would be advisable to have another entry and exit point to the development off Skinner Road.
Skinner Road is a county road and an agreement would need to be worked out with Carroll County regarding curb cuts and maintenance. The road is currently in good condition as it has been paved in recent years, according to City Manager David Brooks.
The maintenance would increase total millage bringing in more revenue from the state. This request was approved unanimously by the council.
The next Carrollton city council meeting will be held March 7 at 6 p.m.
