West Georgia Technical College has broken ground on its new Carroll Campus, planning for the opening in the fall of 2022.
A new construction timeline for the campus has been released, with construction starting last week. Officials at the technical college plan for construction to be completed in spring of 2022.
Under that timeline, move-in would take place during that summer of 2022 and the campus would be open for students in the fall of that year.
Late last year, the estimated timeline had been that the building would be constructed in late summer of 2021 and it would be open in spring 2022.
Architectural renderings were made available in June, which show the buildings that are planned for the Buffalo Creek Technology Park on the Carrollton Bypass, with the total square footage for the campus buildings is 146,697 square feet.
This new campus will replace the College’s 52-year-old campus on Newnan Road, and programs currently offered at the site will relocate when the new campus opens.
The new campus will consist of the main building, a large single-story technical education building, and a smaller third building to house maintenance.
The main building is three stories tall and will have general classrooms scattered on all floors, the entire building will include, an enrollment center, labs for paramedicine and certified nursing assistant programs, a student center, a bookstore, and a large cosmetology salon and labs for chemistry, criminal justice, engineering, and early childhood development.
The second building is almost 62,000 square feet and will be a single-story technical education building. This building will be separated into quadrants and contain labs for industrial programs.
The campus site will fill the left side of the Technology Park when seen from the Highway 166 Bypass. The Carroll County Development Authority retains the right side of the Park and continues to market it for possible development.
Buffalo Creek marks the extreme left of the Park, behind the campus site. A portion of the Park is in a floodplain and is to be preserved as wetlands.
The project will cost $64 million, with $49.4 million to be used for construction. Planning and design will cost $4 million, and a potential $9 million will be used for furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
