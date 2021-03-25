Construction on the new home of the University of West Georgia’s Richards College of Business is in the final stages and should be ready for occupancy when the 2021 fall semester kicks off in August.
Ground was broken in October of 2019, and work on the newest addition to UWG’s 400-acre campus began shortly thereafter. Construction is expected to be completed in May.
The three-story 65,000-square foot facility will be home to the college’s 83 faculty and staff members and the hundreds of students who are seeking degrees in the university business programs. Features of the building will include classrooms, labs, lecture halls and student collaboration spaces.
“We are thrilled with the progress toward completion of Roy Richards Sr. Hall, and are excited at the prospect of moving in later this summer,” UWG Richards College of Business Dean Faye McIntyre said. “There are so many people to thank for this momentous achievement for the Richards College of Business, and we look forward to an official “thank you” and the opportunity to welcome our community to the facility this fall.”
Richards Hall is named in memory of the late Roy Richards Sr., one of Georgia’s industrial giants and the founder of Southwire in 1950. The company is now a global business with revenue near $6 billion.
The building is the first addition to UWG’s sprawling 400-acre campus since the new Student Health Center opened in January, 2019. A year earlier, expansion of the institution’s Biology Center was completed.
Currently, UWG’s Richards College of Business offers 10 undergraduate and four graduate degree programs. It is one of 780 business schools in 53 countries and territories that have earned the AACSB Accreditation. Of those, it is one of 185 institutions that also holds the additional specialized AACSB Accreditation for its accounting programs. AACSB is considered the hallmark of excellence in business education and has been earned by less than 5% of the world’s business schools.
The new Richards College of Business is located on the Maple Street side of the University of Georgia campus.
