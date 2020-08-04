A wooded area less than half a mile from the Gold Creek subdivision, next to the Exxon station, is the proposed entrance road to a landfill and industrial park planned by Solid Solutions Development.
If the road is built, it will be separated from the subdivision by a tree lined ridge, said Ernest Kaufmann, president of the company. But for now, he enters the property via a gravel road connected to the subdivision that, at the end of the last houses on the road, turns into a dirt path carved through the decades by trucks and all-terrain vehicles.
Bouncing along the road in a truck, it’s hard to get a feel for how far from the subdivision is the the 300-acre plot that the company would like to turn into a landfill. But according to his maps, the Gold Creek Subdivision would be one of the closest residential areas to the landfill at about three-quarters of a mile to 1 mile away. There are 62 properties within one mile of the property, he said. Some have residences on them, some don’t, and some are across the interstate from the property, Kaufmann said.
The company has amassed 2,200-acres around the landfill to add a buffer from residential areas. Most of it is heavily wooded and Kaufmann said much of it would remain that way. But he also intends to build an industrial park on the property, which would mean more trucks passing behind the subdivision.
Kaufmann wants to have a positive impact on the community, he said. That will be accomplished by fees paid to the county and municipalities for each ton of waste deposited in the landfill and by encouraging economic growth, he said.
In Meriwether County, the company put in an industrial park that is now the base of 1,000 light industrial jobs, he said.
“It’s a lot of fun when you can bring good jobs to a community,” Kaufmann said. “It really is.”
Pushback from the communityBut some residents who uncovered the planning for the landfill don’t see anything positive coming out of a new landfill.
Signs are popping up in yards lobbying against the development and people have been piling in to every meeting of a governing authority in the county to express their displeasure with the idea of a landfill in the county. Kaufmann points out, however, that the landfill he is planning is in an area that butts up to the county’s old closed landfill and is in the area of Waco’s sewage processing plant and a demolition and construction landfill.
“If you’re looking towards zoning, you want to look at compatibility,” Kaufmann said. “It’s hard to argue that that’s not compatible.”
Yet residents are firm in their beliefs that a landfill could harm the community. Along with unspecific complaints of the dangers it poses to the community, residents have brought up odor, coal ash and polluted water as concerns.
Dangers mitigatedThe Georgia Environmental Protection Division is responsible for overseeing landfills in the state, said Kevin Chambers, director of communications for the EPD.
The Division keeps track of what goes in to a landfill and what goes out including monitoring the leachate and methane that is a by-product of the trash heaps and decomposition.
“EPD tracks the amount of waste disposed in municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills. MSW landfills accept waste from households and businesses, and nonhazardous waste from industries,” Chambers said by email. “From a human health perspective, one of the biggest improvements in solid waste disposal has been a shift to MSW landfills with liners and leachate collection systems.”
Since 1993, he said, federal and state laws have required the liners and leachate — the substance formed when water passes through the landfill and picks up contaminants — collection systems to protect groundwater. In addition, EPD requires the methane generated by the decomposition of organic materials be eliminated typically by burning.
These are the same types of systems that Kaufmann and his associates described at a Bremen City Council meeting in a presentation to the council members and dozens of community members. He said that the leachate would be collected and hauled to a sewer treatment plant for processing.
He has assured the community that he doesn’t intend for the landfill to accept coal ash or sewage sludge, both of which make a landfill less stable. That, he said would be included in the agreement negotiated with the county.
The need for trash storageThe EPD maintains that there is a need for additional landfills in the state.
“The last new MSW landfill permitted in the state was Turkey Run Landfill in Meriwether County. That facility started operation in December of 2009,” Chambers wrote. “In Georgia, there continues to be a need for disposal facilities to handle the waste generated by an increasing population and expanding economy.”
Haralson County has grown just about 3.5%, or about 1,000 people since the last census in 2010, according to estimates by the Census Bureau. But the state of Georgia has added nearly 10% or an estimated 1.5 million people, according to the Bureau. All those people have added to the amount of trash created in the state, and that trash has to go somewhere.
Kaufmann, who created the Meriwether County landfill, and his associates looked all over north Georgia for a site suitable for a landfill, he said. He needed a property of at least 1,000 acres, right off and interstate in an area that would not affect rivers and streams.
“That’s how we ended up here,” Kaufmann said. “We ended up putting 12 different properties together to get 2,200 acres.”
The site is near Interstate-20 and its not in the middle of a lot of residential property. It’s not good agricultural property, and is not really good for any other use right now, he said.
Answering concerns“Requirements are very, very strict about where you can put a landfill,” Kaufmann said.
That’s why the company has been in the community for more than nine months reviewing, mapping and testing the property. The result of that work, hundreds of pages of papers and maps, are piled on tables and the floor in the small cabin he is staying in on the property.
Kaufmann’s not been surprised by the uproar in Haralson County about the proposal. The concerns are pretty much the same at every location.
“I’ve done these pretty much across the country and people are, they get afraid of the unknown,” Kaufmann said. “Our job is to meet with folks to try and tell them or put to them and show them what the actual facts are about what we’re doing.”
The work typically takes years, he said, and he builds relationships within the community. He still keeps in touch with people in the communities where he’s worked, Kaufmann said.
“When you’re in there for five years, it’s more than just going in there and doing a project,” he said. “We understand why people are afraid of change and afraid sometimes of progress. A lot of people have lived here all their life, a whole lot more of them have moved in from different places and wanted to be away from all the hubbub of a heavily populated area and so they’re going to be concerned.”
He’s here to answer those concerns with facts and experience, Kaufmann said.
Kaufmann plans to have a proposal before the Haralson County Commission sometime in August, he said.
