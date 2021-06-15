Company gives sanitation cabinet to Early Learning Center at UWG

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in virtually every sector of society, including child learning, as parents withdrew children to avoid infections.
As safety protocols continued to change, the pandemic caused huge jumps in the costs associated with purchasing sanitation supplies and ultimately remain open with fewer students enrolled.
Dr. Chelsea Morris, assistant professor in the Department of Literacy and Special Education at the University of West Georgia, and members of he Early Learning Center faculty and staff were enduring the same issues in the education arena.
“We had to respond to the pandemic and make an instructional decision to remove materials that were not able to be sanitized from the on-site preschool classrooms such as dress-up clothes, small blocks, and stuffed animals/puppets,” said Morris.
“We also had to revise our processes to include more dedicated cleaning time in the clinic and center services and training,” she noted.
Then a call came from the Atlanta-based manufacturer of sanitation devices, ZONO Technologies. During that call, Morris was asked about UWG’s Early Learning Center, the population it serves, and the materials that it uses.
The company then offered to give UWG one of its ZONO Cabinets, a device that disinfects and sanitizes large quantities of various school items in one 30-minute cycle.
“We learned that the leadership of UWG’s College of Education’s Early Learning Center was looking to raise funding for a collaborative learning space for children across western Georgia,” explained ZONO Technologies’ CEO, Walter Mann.
“We have been incredibly blessed this year, so I wanted ZONO to make a donation that benefits children in the local community,” he said.
