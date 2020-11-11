A total of 32 nonprofit organizations in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties have received $302,000 from the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Community Impact Fund and Innovation Grant program.
“These grants are a significant way the Foundation is making a difference in our community,” said Kim Jones, president of the Foundation, said. “In this unprecedented time of pandemic, we are fortunate to have so many selfless nonprofit volunteers and leaders who are willing to give so much of their time and who introduce and continue such amazing programs, serving thousands in our community,” she said.
Since the first grants were issued from the Community Impact Fund in 2004, a total of $4.7 million has been distributed to local organizations, including Innovation Grants. Funds are distributed through an annual competitive grant process as six panels of local citizens consider requests, assist the Foundation in the review and analysis of the applications and make recommendations to the Foundation Board of Directors. Local nonprofit organizations, faith-based and government agencies are eligible to apply for grants.
Innovation Grants Program
In 2018 the Community Foundation introduced Innovation Grants. This program is designed to inspire and support problem solving in the community. The selected grantees receive funds, renewable up to three years, to implement their project ideas, creating models of innovation for the entire community.
This year, $103,500 was given through the Innovation Grants program to six local nonprofit organizations, with some working in collaboration. These grants and their purposes are:
The Carrollton Center for the Arts - puppet show that will be used in educating local students on the history of the West Georgia area;
The Carroll County Family Connection, Carroll County Probate Court and Carroll County Mental Health Advocates – services and peer-led programs to clients;
The University of West Georgia Educational Collaborative - program for teachers on financial literacy and economic education;
Waypoint Ranch – modifications to a greenhouse for therapeutic green care program in which veterans at the ranch grow produce.
What the 2019 Community Impact Fund Grants will fund
This year a total of $198,500 was granted to 25 nonprofit organizations in Carroll, Haralson and Heard Counties.
Arts & Culture
The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum – to continue archival work of the collections;
The University of West Georgia – Hopes and Challenges Through COVID-19 in west Georgia, collecting personal stories and documenting experiences;
Economic Development
Carrol County Economic Development Foundation/Carroll Tomorrow - Carroll County Junior Chamber of Commerce;
Sewell Mill, Inc. Community Center – HVAC system;
Education
Carroll and Haralson Counties Ferst Foundations - books for children who might not have access to reading material;
Heard County Community Partnership, Inc. – students at all grade levels in five schools will receive achievement, behavioral and graduation incentives;
Learning Always Means Progress, Inc. – incentives to encourage students to graduate in Haralson County schools;
Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS) – program services at six schools including academic support, mentoring, work force development, independent living skills and basic needs;
West Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center – lesson and kit materials for students in 40 Carroll County classrooms;
Environmental Improvement
Central Middle School Agricultural Department – fence to secure the greenhouse, tables for the greenhouse, walkway;
West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society – renovation and improvement of the infrastructure and directional signage;
Human Services
Circles of West Georgia – support of program expenses to alleviate poverty in West Georgia;
Heard County Food Pantry – storage to allow more food each month;
Impact International DBA Impact West Georgia – daily operating expenses directly related to client care including utilities, insurance, maintenance, phone, rent, prescriptions, clothing, food, household supplies;
Recovery and Restoration Ministries, Inc. – purchase of vehicle to transport the men to 12-step meetings, doctors’ appointments, work, job interviews;
St. Margaret’s Community Outreach – help with housing, utilities, food, gasoline and medicine;
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Our Lady of Perpetual Help – emergency direct aid for housing, rent, utilities and food;
Medical & Hospice
City of Carrollton Police Department and Carroll County Mental Health Advocates – operating supplies for the mobile crisis unit, including computer, communications and medical equipment;
Friends of Disabled Adults and Children – refurbished home medical equipment to residents in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counites who have disabilities;
Pregnancy Resource Center – upgrade of ultrasound machine and training;
Tanner Medical Center, Inc. – program to combat high rates of diabetes and hypertension in the community;
THS Emergency Shelter – medical services and health care;
