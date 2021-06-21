County commissioners today are set to amend the 2021 budget, adding $6.9 million to the general fund.
The amendment is to account for revenues that exceeded expectations when the commissioners drafted a conservative budget for FY 2021 this time last year.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet today, June 22, at 4 p.m. at the commission chambers at the Carroll County courthouse. The budget amendment is the only item on the panel's agenda.
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said at a board meeting earlier this month that the county’s governing body planned a very conservative budget last year. She also commended the department heads and employees for working hard to stay within their budgets and conserving funds while still meeting the needs of the citizens of Carroll County.
It is not unusual for public bodies to amend their budgets at the end of their fiscal years to reflect changes in what were originally projected revenues and expenses.
The scheduled vote would increase the General Fund Estimated Revenues for FY 2021 -- which ends June 30 -- in the amount of $6,924,242 and increase the General Fund Appropriations in a like amount.
According to the meeting agenda released last Tuesday, the amendment will also increase the DATE Fund Revenue and DATE Appropriation- $2,934, E-911 Fund Revenue and E-911 Appropriation- $125,465, and Solid Waste Fund Revenue and Solid Waste Appropriation- $6,867.
The largest jumps in revenue experienced during the past 12 months came from the 1% Sales Tax (+$2.6 million), Motor Vehicle Ad Valorem Tax (+$1.75 million), and Federal Grants-Indirect (+$1.9 million).
The current county budget totals $55.5 million. On June 1, the Board of Commissioners approved a $59.1 million budget for Fiscal year 2021-2022 that begins on July 1.
