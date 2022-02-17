At a public hearing for a proposed landfill and industrial park on Tuesday, experts for Solid Solutions, the company planning the project, spent 90 minutes presenting the benefits and the need for the proposal. Then, the attorney hired by Haralson County Alliance for Responsible Waste Management, spent about 75 minutes picking apart the millions of dollars of surveys and analyses.
“We have 90 minutes to address what SSO has had years to develop,” attorney Don Stack said at the beginning of his presentation. “We don’t have a high-tech system, like SSO did.”
But what he did have was the support of most of the onlookers in the room.
About the same number of people came to the Haralson Commission work session for the public hearing as did for the public hearing two weeks ago hosted by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Black T-shirts with no landfill written on them were dotted through the audience and when asked to stand if they were opposed to the project, nearly the entire audience stood.
The public hearing was handled in much the same way as the previous one; 90 minutes was allotted to Solid Solutions to explain the proposal and 90 minutes was allotted to the organized opposition — Haralson Alliance — and then the floor was opened for public comment. The difference was that at this meeting there was no vote planned.
As the work session opened, attorney Avery Jackson explained that the commissioners were scheduled to vote on the proposal at their next meeting on Mar. 1. At that time, there would be no public comment on the proposal, he added.
Solid Solutions’ presentation again gave an overview of the project including a summary of 14 surveys it had commissioned including traffic, noise, odor, economic development, environmental and real estate impacts. The company’s engineers also explained how the landfill would be built, the protections that would be built in and how it would be maintained and eventually closed. Tee Stribling, president of Solid Solutions explained how the proposal was a good fit with the county’s most recent comprehensive plan and would bring in an average of about $3.9 million to the county in host fees, property and sales tax proceeds.
Bob Norman, the company’s attorney reiterated that the landfill would not be accepting coal ash, sewage sludge or medical waste. He noted how the proposal met every requirement set forth in the county’s zoning ordinance. He recommended approval.
“You’re deciding whether Solid Solutions has the right to exercise its property rights,” Norman said.
All that became fodder for Stack and the experts he had consulted. Stack said he consulted experts from North Carolina so that they would be truly independent. Those experts went through the reports that Solid Solutions presented and found a myriad of flaws. The experts were not at the meeting, but Stack read pieces of their reports.
For instance, although Solid Solutions described a solid, safe system, he noted that the Environmental Protection Agency itself expects landfills to leak.
“It’s not a question of if landfills will leak, it’s when they will leak,” Stack said.
Residents around landfills also can’t count on agencies such as Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division to keep an eye on the landfills, he added. EPD has had its budget cut 33% in the last five years, he added. It can’t keep up with landfill inspections and there are a significant number that have only been inspected once a year or once in two years, Stack said. Additionally, the state fund that is kept as insurance to maintain abandoned or bankrupt landfills is on track to run out in the year 2032, he said.
“(It’s) wholly inadequate to address the actual number of landfills,” Stack said.
He noted that Hugh Bass, a local real estate appraiser, who visited four local landfill developments and found that they were not a deterrent to development in those areas, nor did the prices seem depressed for the areas.
But Stack said that Bass ignored peer-reviewed reports that clearly show the negative impact that landfills have on property values.
He said that claims of jobs and tax revenue were greatly inflated and said his experts projected property tax revenue of $17,285 from the industrial park and landfill.
Stack’s experts similarly disputed the company’s findings of no endangered species in the property, no negative environmental and traffic impacts.
Johnny Wright, co-chair of the Haralson Alliance who closed out the presentation, said the experts offered proof that the opposition to the landfill wasn’t just emotional.
“In those two binders,” Wright said, referring to the information provided to the commissioners, “we’ve got over 1,000 pages of facts and studies to give you a reason to say no to this rezoning request.”
Jackson said that commissioners would accept written statements about the proposed landfill until Feb. 22. The next scheduled Haralson Commission meeting is March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.