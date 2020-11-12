County commissioners were split Thursday in approving a proposal for brokering new health benefits for county employees.
The panel held a special called meeting on Thursday afternoon to consider proposals from two insurance managing firms, J. Smith Lanier and National Finance Partners. Lanier is based in West Point, Georgia but has an office in Carrollton.
During a special called meeting, the commissioners voted 4-3 to hire J. Smith Lanier to find an insurance provider for county employees. It was not known at press time what either Lanier or National had bid for the service.
It is not unusual for local governing bodies to favor local firms, but in this instance, District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds, District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance and District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee all voted against J. Smith Lanier.
“I will say that I feel that NFP gave a more in-depth and organized presentation,” Chance said during the meeting on Thursday. “Each broker gave good answers to some questions and each broker fell short in satisfying certain answers on other questions. Although I do feel NFP scored higher on the presentation points, I did not stop at that juncture in trying to select a broker.”
He said he conducted a survey with Reynolds of other governments in cities and counties of different sizes who use National Finance Partners as their broker. He said the government officials who responded had “unanimous positive feedback” of the agency.
Meanwhile, Carroll Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon, District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller and District 6 Commissioner George Chambers favored Lanier because the company is based in Carrollton. McClendon made the motion to recommend Lanier as the county’s employee benefits broker.
J. Smith Lanier will start brokering health insurance benefits to county employees through an open enrollment period starting in May 2021.
The company does not provide health insurance to employees, but county employees can choose from insurance providers such Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, or Humana.
Ashley Hulsey, the county’s communications director, said by email on Thursday that Morgan had appointed a committee of county employees to review the current services used by employees earlier this year.
“In July, we began the process of developing RFP (Request for Proposals) documents to allow Carroll County the opportunity to review broker and consulting services for employee benefits,” Hulsey wrote.
Hulsey said 14 proposals were submitted to county commissioners for their review before the board picked two companies to hear from this month.
Swede Sullivan, the senior vice president at J. Smith Lanier, said his firm handles claims from employees using imaging solutions, chronic disease management, telemedicine, and prescription drug benefits. The county has used this company’s services for several years.
The firm also offers employees a wellness program that is targeted toward not just chronic diseases and walking but also finding those workers who are chronically sick to implement changes within their lives. This would cut down on healthcare costs for the county, according to the firm’s leaders.
“We’ve just found that 70% of the claims are driven off 30% of the population,” Sullivan told commissioners at their work session meeting. “What we do is, with chronic disease management, is go after that population to lower our claims cost.”
During the Nov. 3 work session meeting, Reynolds asked leaders with J. Smith Lanier how they would engage with employees to determine what they need in all areas of insurance, from pharmacy benefits to dental coverage.
J. Smith Lanier also has an in-house wellness coordinator that is available for all county employees regardless of what shift they are working, the firm’s leaders said. Using an engagement survey, county employees can pick which wellness topics they are interested in to create a plan that fits their needs.
For example, county officials host “lunch and learn” events with county employees throughout the year focused on a specific topic.
“I would really have liked to hear first what you would do to get with our employees or employee committees,” he said. “Forget enrollment, forget driving down costs. Find out first what are their issues, what do they want, and you didn’t start there. That concerns me.”
“When you did get there, it was just a cold ‘sending out the survey’ either by paper or electronics and that bothers me. I would like to see some personal interaction with our employees to get to know their unique situations.”
Under J. Smith Lanier’s insurance plan, employees can also either enroll online or by telephone through J. Smith workers rather than a third-party automated system, Sullivan said.
He added employees with the Carrollton City Schools, Carroll County Schools, and the Kia automotive manufacturing company also use this service to choose their own health insurance packages.
“We have found it’s just great to ease the enrollment process,” he said. “We’re willing to do meetings with your employees and explain the benefits to them as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.