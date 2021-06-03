At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners quickly worked their way through the meeting agenda, making appointments and changing the time of their work sessions.
Commissioner Ryan Farmer requested changing the time of the work sessions held on the third Tuesday of each month to 6 p.m., the same time as the meeting each first Tuesday of the month. Farmer said he thought it would make it easier for residents to attend the meetings that were held at 4 p.m. The commissioners unanimously agreed to the change with no discussion.
The commissioners also reappointed Jeff Dewberry to the Planning and Zoning Board for a four-year term beginning June 6 and ending June 5, 2025, and Haralson County fire Chief Brian Walker to Region 1 EMS Board for a three-year term beginning July1 and ending June 30, 2024.
After a brief closed session, commissioners took no action on the discussion and adjourned. The entire meeting, including the closed session, took about 30 minutes.
The next meeting will be the work session on Tuesday, June 15, and will include a budget hearing.
